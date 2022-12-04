The mansion in New Jersey where a former Motown Records CEO threw parties hosting the likes of Stevie Wonder and Mariah Carey hit the market for $5 million.

Kedar Massenburg’s former 2-acre estate at 11 East Denison Drive in Saddle River, N.J., is back on the market after selling for $4.6 million in the spring, NJ.com reports. Massenburg helmed Motown Records from 1997 to 2004, and built the house shortly after landing the job, the outlet reported.

Mike Randy of Coldwell Banker Realty has the listing.

The more than 10,000-square-foot mansion spans five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three half-bathrooms. The home includes a pool, spa, a formal two-story entrance, and a 12-car garage. Wonder played the piano that still sits in the music room, and there’s a chance it stays with the next buyer, the listing says.

Its original owner, Massenburg, is best known for coining the term “neo soul” and launching the career of Erykah Badu. A record producer himself, Massenburg now owns a record label named for himself.

The music honcho sold the home in 2010, and it has since been featured on the “Homes of the Rich” blog, “Living Large” on CBS New York, and “Best Kitchen in America 2017” on HGTV, according to the outlet.

Homes with celebrity history add a PR-boost when it comes time to list them. The Palm Springs home where Elvis and Priscilla Presley honeymooned recently sold for its asking price of $5.7 million, and Willie Nelson’s former “Hideaway” near Nashville ended up in headlines after being listed for $2.5 million.

— Kate Hinsche