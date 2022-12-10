Open Menu

Sandra Bullock sells Valley Center avocado farm for $5.6M

Property sold for a little less than asking three weeks after hitting the market

Dec.December 10, 2022 11:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Photo illustration of Sandra Bullock and her 91-acre avocado farm home in Valley Center (Getty, HomeSmart Realty West)

Academy Award-winning actress Sandra Bullock sold her avocado farm home for $5.6 million.

The star of “Ocean’s 8” and “Miss Congeniality” sold her 91-acre property in Valley Center, Calif., less than a month after listing it, Mansion Global reported. The home was listed for $6 million.

The unnamed buyer used a limited liability company to buy the home, located about 40 miles northeast of San Diego.

The property, which was listed by Alan Long of Avenue 8, Melissa Russell of Willis Allen Real Estate and Kay O’Hara of HomeSmart Realty West, has about 1,200 organic avocado trees.

The 6,000-square-foot, single-story main house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The adobe-style ranch has multiple French doors that open out onto verandas and yards as well as multiple fireplaces, security cameras and a smart-home system.

The property also has a three-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house; a saltwater pool; spa; solar and electric charging stations; floral gardens with eucalyptus, palm and olive trees; and fountains.

The large property also has enough space for additional houses, a vineyard, green houses, equestrian facilities or something else.

Bullock, who won a Best Actress Academy Award for her role in “The Blind Side,” bought the massive property for $2.725 million in 2007.

Not far away, in Palm Springs, the 4,700-square-foot house at 1350 Ladera Circle where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon sold for its full listing price of $5.7 million last month. Investors Dan Bridge and Paul Armistead bought the property for $2.6 million in 2020 and spent two years renovating it, an effort that earned it a historic designation from Palm Springs last year.

They sold the home to Nancy Cirillo, the ex-wife of Jeff Cirillo, the former third baseman who spent 14 seasons in the major leagues.

— Victoria Pruitt




    Reprints & Permissions
