René Pérez Joglar, better known as the rapper Residente, can now call Tribeca home thanks to his purchase of a 3,600-square-foot condo for just under $10 million.

The musician, writer and producer, who until recently lived in Chelsea and won a 2018 Grammy Award for a self-titled solo album, scooped up the posh pad at 416 Washington Street for $1 million under its asking price.

Residente rose to fame in Latin America as half of the music duo Calle 13, which won four Grammys, before he started a solo career in 2016.

His Tribeca apartment has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 400 square feet of terrace and an outdoor shower. The building, which has 67 apartments and a separate entrance on 92 Laight Street, has been home to other celebrities including Gwenneth Paltrow and Meryl Streep.

Residente bought the unit from Tracey Frost, who co-founded the shuttered Citibabes (described as a “Soho House for families”) and Filip Rensky of Bank of America Merryl Lynch, now BofA Securities. The couple had listed the apartment, one of three penthouse units in the building, in 2014 for $13.5 million.

Residente’s offer came after two others fell through, according to Raymond Dillulio and Lisa Interdonato, members of the Eklund Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman who sold the apartment. “They say the third time’s the charm,” said Interdonato, “but the other offers were for more.”

Christine Blackburn of Compass represented Residente.

A different Tribeca apartment — a 4,300-square-foot pad at 100 Barclay Street — nearly topped last week’s list of Manhattan homes to go into contract; it was asking $13.5 million. It was the second priciest to find a buyer, behind a 5,400-square-foot triplex co-op at 605 Park Avenue that was asking $15 million.