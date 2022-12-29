Deirdre Imus sells Central Park West penthouse for $9M

A celebrity-owned penthouse at 75 Central Park West has traded at long last, and for almost half of its initial asking price.

Deirdre Imus, an artist, author and widow of controversial radio host Don Imus, sold the couple’s penthouse for $8.8 million, according to property records filed Wednesday, three years and one day after the media personality’s death.

The couple had listed the Lincoln Square property for $16.9 million in 2016 before bouncing it on and off the market as Manhattan’s luxury market waned. They knocked the price down by $2 million one year later, before the widowed Deirdre asked $9.4 million in September 2020.

Sotheby’s International Realty most recently held the listing, according to StreetEasy.

The eight-room unit has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. A five-room office on the ground floor with lobby and street access was up for grabs along with the property. It wasn’t immediately clear if that was part of the sale.

The wraparound terrace provides panoramic city views of Central Park and the Hudson River. Features of the fully renovated home include a vaulted living room ceiling, wood-burning fireplace and a paneled library.

The apartment building, designed by architect Rosario Candela, was built in 1929 at the corner of West 67th Street. The co-op has 58 units across 15 stories.

The longtime “Imus in the Morning” host and his wife, a frequent guest on the program, pared down their real estate portfolio in the last decade. The couple sold their 3,400-square-foot New Mexico ranch, where they ran a charitable program for ill children, in 2018 for a reported $12.5 million. Don Imus’ final show aired that same year, capping a 50-year career.

The Central Park West listing was not the Imuses’ first experience with aspirational pricing. Eight years after listing a waterfront home in Westport, Connecticut, for $30 million, they sold it for just over $14 million in 2013.