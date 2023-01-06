Open Menu

Louis C.K. sells one home, poised to sell another

Comedian took loss Greenwich Village co-op

New York /
Jan.January 06, 2023 01:45 PM
By TRD Staff
Louis C.K. with 35 Charlton Street and 101 West 12th Street

Louis C.K. with 35 Charlton Street and 101 West 12th Street (Google Maps, Getty)

Selling his New York City real estate has been no laughing matter for embattled comedian Louis C.K.

Late last month, C.K. sold his Greenwich Village co-op at 101 West 12th Street for $1.8 million, the New York Post reported. The 17th floor apartment, part of the John Adams building, spans two units and 1,400 square feet.

C.K. bought the co-op in 2016 for $2.45 million, $55,000 above the asking price. He knew he was destined to take a loss on the apartment when he slashed the asking price by 25 percent in the fall, dropping it to $1.9 million from its $2.5 million initial ask.

Other features of the apartment include an updated galley kitchen, a windowless home office and a laundry room. The 21-story building also has a 24-hour doorman, on-site parking and a furnished roof terrace.

Corcoran’s Deborah Grubman held the listing. The buyers are Eric and Ashley Pacheco.

Elsewhere, the comedian is in contract to sell his Hudson Square townhouse at 35 Charlton Street. He purchased the home in 2012 for $6.5 million, but placed it on the market three months ago seeking $8.5 million before chopping that down to the familiar $6.5 million figure last month, prior to it going into contract.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home spans 4,800 square feet with a total of 13 rooms. Built in the 19th century, it includes a second-story terrace and a yard.

Compass’ Carl Cambino and Justin Montero hold the listing. Compass’ Kiran Mummidichetty and Morgan McCarthy brought the unidentified buyer to the table.

While the controversial comedian is selling properties left and right, he’s not leaving the city. He recently paid $3.9 million for a unit at One Fifth Avenue, a landmarked Greenwich Village co-op that has housed Jessica Lange, Blythe Danner, Keith Richards, Brian De Palma and Helena Bonham Carter.

The comedian is best known for his comedy series, “Louie,” which aired on FX for five seasons. He’s won six Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards, including for Best Comedy Album last year.

C.K. issued a statement in 2017 confirming allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple women. Despite the admission, he resurfaced on the comedy circuit in 2018 and released new stand-up specials in 2020 and 2021. He is scheduled to appear at Madison Square Garden in late January, a sold out show.

Read more

Holden Walter-Warner




