It’s not quite as brutal a business move as you’d see on the hit HBO show, but the New York townhouse where the character Roman Roy (Kiernan Culkin) lives on “Succession” just had its listing price cut to $22.5 million, according to The Daily Mail.

The 11,000-square-foot, five-bedroom property, which has 12 bathrooms, has been on the market for months, and was originally listed for $25 million, the outlet reported

Lila Nejad of Douglas Elliman is the listing agent.

The six-floor townhouse located in Chelsea, includes a swimming pool, movie theater, and a 400-bottle wine cellar. The fourth floor of the property has the master suite, which includes a bedroom, home office, a huge bathroom and a walk-in shower and powder room, according to the Daily Mail. It also comes equipped with a glass elevator.

It’s not the first time the property has had to have its sale price reduced.

It came to market in late 2016 with an asking price of $36.8 million. At the time, the sellers, developers Girona Ventures and Wonder Works Construction, threw in a Bentley to sweeten the deal.

Even then, it languished on the market until it finally sold for $15 million in early July 2020. The property was then relisted for rent for $67,000 per month.

The price cut is consistent with the Manhattan market, which saw the median sales price across the borough’s condos and co-ops fall 5.5 percent.

“The median price is essentially moving sideways,” market analyst Jonathan Miller said, adding that higher mortgage rates are likely causing buyers to settle for smaller new apartments.

Rising interest rates stifled fourth quarter sales in Manhattan, which fell 28 percent year-over-year.

