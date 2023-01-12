The Mets’ new star pitcher is joining the Big Leagues of Manhattan residential real estate.

Justin Verlander and his wife, model Kate Upton, are in contract to buy a penthouse unit in Icon Realty Management’s Beckford Tower, the New York Post reported. News of the contract comes a month after the former Houston Astro signed a two-year, $86.6 million deal with the Mets.

The final sale price wasn’t reported, but PH31 at 301 East 80th Street last asked $16.8 million, or $4,045 per square foot. It originally hit the market at $20 million in May 2021.

While the couple’s potential new pad isn’t the tower’s most expensive trade, the building has been home to some of Manhattan’s priciest contracts after two other penthouse units traded last year for around $25 million each.

The 4,141-square-foot penthouse includes four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. It also comes with three private terraces spanning an extra 634 square feet of outdoor space and offering panoramic views of both Central Park and the East River.

The penthouse’s private elevator landing opens to a grand foyer with a windowed gallery. It also has a formal dining room and a separate eat-in kitchen.

Douglas Elliman’s Barbara Russo had the listing.

Designed by William Sofield, the 31-story limestone building includes 72 residences. Amenities include a fitness center, 65-foot-swimming pool, half-court basketball, children’s playroom, game room and resident’s lounge.

— Sheridan Wall