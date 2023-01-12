Open Menu

Ryan Serhant offered to coach Brown Harris agents. It didn’t go well.

“It seems like he reached out specifically only to BHS to poke a bees’ nest:” Freedman

New York /
Jan.January 12, 2023 08:00 AM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Brown Harris Stevens CEO Bess Freedman and Serhant's Ryan Serhant

Brown Harris Stevens CEO Bess Freedman and Serhant’s Ryan Serhant (Getty)

Stay in your lane, young’un!

Ryan Serhant’s two-year-old brokerage ruffled some feathers over an offer to brokers at a storied New York City residential firm.

A salesperson for Serhant Ventures, the brokerage’s educational arm, emailed Brown Harris Stevens CEO Bess Freedman last week to offer a “tailor-made” program for agents derived from the company’s training products, including a sales playbook, performance coaching, a social media boot camp and mentorship from founder Ryan himself, according to emails obtained by The Real Deal.

When Freedman asked if she had correctly understood the offer was to pay Serhant to train her agents, the salesperson replied: “It may seem unorthodox, but you’re understanding it correctly.”

“There is a fine line between being unorthodox and being a schmendrick,” Freedman replied, using a Yiddish term for a fool. “Thank you but we are going to pass.”’

Kyle Scott, president of Serhant Ventures, said no offense was intended.

“We don’t view the industry so much as a series of competitors as we do one large community,” said Scott. “We partner with broker/owners all around the world to help train their agents.”

Freedman said in an interview that she “has incredible respect for” Ryan Serhant, but pushed back on the pitch because her brokerage has invested “so much money” into its own marketing and technology.

“I asked other brokerages and he hadn’t asked any other firms,” Freedman said. “It seems like he reached out specifically only to BHS to poke a bees’ nest.”

For its part, Serhant said the program already counts some BHS agents in its enrolled ranks.

Read more

The testy exchange between the companies comes  months after their chief executives laid out differing philosophies on branding.

Serhant and Freedman participated in a panel discussion on the residential real estate landscape at TRD’s New York City Showcase + Forum, which at times turned into a showdown between the industry’s old guard and the new wave.

Douglas Elliman CEO Scott Durkin and Freedman emphasized the value of legacy firms as opposed to a brand-centric approach.

“It’s a relationship business,” Freedman said. “You need technology, that’s a given, but you also need to understand the buildings and the process.”

Serhant pointed to the in-house production and marketing teams at the core of his brokerage, aimed at giving “those agents the resources to build their own brands so they can generate leads in their sleep.”

After exchanging barbs over the rise of real estate reality television shows, Serhant shot back at Freedman in an Instagram video, saying legacy brokers like BHS are ill-equipped to take advantage of the opportunities reality TV shows create and that they’re “kind of scared.”




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bess FreedmanBrown Harris StevensResidential Brokerageryan serhantSerhant

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rachel Glazer (Credit: BHS)
    BHS’ top Downtown agent jumps to Compass
    BHS’ top Downtown agent jumps to Compass
    BHS’ chief of tech, communications out amid internal shakeup
    BHS’ chief of tech, communications out amid internal shakeup
    BHS’ chief of tech, communications out amid internal shakeup
    Bess Freedman and Robert Reffkin (Credit: Studio Scrivo)
    “Unequivocally not selling:” BHS accuses rival of stoking sale rumors
    “Unequivocally not selling:” BHS accuses rival of stoking sale rumors
    Watch: What’s happening with noncompetes?
    Watch: What’s happening with noncompetes?
    Watch: What’s happening with noncompetes?
    Anywhere CEO Ryan Schneider (Realogy, Getty)
    Anywhere announces more layoffs, shutters iBuying
    Anywhere announces more layoffs, shutters iBuying
    Compass' Robert Reffkin and 90 Fifth Ave in New York City (Google Maps, Compass, Getty)
    Compass puts HQ up for sublease – but still says agent-facing offices will remain open
    Compass puts HQ up for sublease – but still says agent-facing offices will remain open
    Compass’ Robert Reffkin (Compass, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Compass executes third layoffs in one year
    Compass executes third layoffs in one year
    A photo illustration of Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman (Getty, Redfin, Twitter/Chris Smith)
    Redfin’s CEO sees red over spoof slogan
    Redfin’s CEO sees red over spoof slogan
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.