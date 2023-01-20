Open Menu

Naftali’s 200 East 83rd Street tops Thursday’s 10 priciest resi sales

Compass sells a pair of sponsor condos at Naftali and Rockefeller Group building

New York Insights
Jan.January 20, 2023 05:00 PM
By Joseph Jungermann
200 East 83rd Street, Alexa Lambert, Alison Black, Shelton Smith

200 East 83rd Street with Compass’s Alexa Lambert, Alison Black and Shelton Smith (Compass, Getty, 200 East 83rd)

In a near tie, two sponsor units at Naftali Group and Rockefeller Group’s 200 East 83rd Street led New York City’s 10 most expensive residential sales recorded Thursday, Jan. 19.

The two units, 12A and 11A, were handled by listing brokers Alexa Lambert, Alison Black and Shelton Smith of Compass and sold for $3.6 million and $3.57 million, respectively. It’s not clear whether the two purchases are related; both buyers used LLC’s.

Compass had quite a day, brokering five of the 10 priciest transactions for $15.15 million in sales volume. Shipley Realty, Brown Harris Stevens and Douglas Elliman also had listings in the top 10.

[To download the full list of transactions, click ‘get the data’ in the chart above]

Shipley Realty represented the seller of unit 16EF at Carnegie Tower, a 38-story co-op at 115 East 87th Street, which went for $3.5 million. Brown Harris Stevens handled a sponsor sale at Vanke’s Selene condo tower at 100 East 53rd Street, unit 6B, for $2.75 million.

Thursday’s top 10 transactions combined for $29.03 million in sales volume, with a median price of $2.73 million.

r /> This is one of the hundreds of data sets available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal for all the data and market information you need.

In total, there were 148 residential transactions (condo, co-op, single- and multi-family) in the city Thursday, totaling $138.71 million in sales. The median price was $770,000.

Queens had the most sales volume and most transactions at $41.58 million across 59 deals. Manhattan had the second most volume, $40.68 million, and third most deals, with 29. Brooklyn had the second most deals with 33, but third most volume with $38.9 million. Staten Island saw $11.26 million in volume across 18 deals and the Bronx finished with $6.3 million across nine transactions.

Here’s a breakdown of the most expensive transactions by property type:

Priciest Condo:

200 East 83rd Street, 12A, Yorkville

Price: $3.6 million
Price per square foot: $2,381
Days on Market: N/A (sponsor unit)
Listing brokers: Alexa Lambert, Alison Black and Shelton Smith, Compass

Priciest Co-op:

115 East 87th Street, 16EF, Carnegie Hill

Price: $3.5 million
Price per square foot: $1,456
Days on market: 16
Listing broker: Nan Shipley, Shipley Realty

Priciest Townhouse:

390 Sixth Avenue, Park Slope

Price: $3.26 million
Price per square foot: $1,130
Days on market: 15
Listing broker: Libby Ryan, Compass




