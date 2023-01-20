In a near tie, two sponsor units at Naftali Group and Rockefeller Group’s 200 East 83rd Street led New York City’s 10 most expensive residential sales recorded Thursday, Jan. 19.

The two units, 12A and 11A, were handled by listing brokers Alexa Lambert, Alison Black and Shelton Smith of Compass and sold for $3.6 million and $3.57 million, respectively. It’s not clear whether the two purchases are related; both buyers used LLC’s.

Compass had quite a day, brokering five of the 10 priciest transactions for $15.15 million in sales volume. Shipley Realty, Brown Harris Stevens and Douglas Elliman also had listings in the top 10.

Shipley Realty represented the seller of unit 16EF at Carnegie Tower, a 38-story co-op at 115 East 87th Street, which went for $3.5 million. Brown Harris Stevens handled a sponsor sale at Vanke’s Selene condo tower at 100 East 53rd Street, unit 6B, for $2.75 million.

Thursday’s top 10 transactions combined for $29.03 million in sales volume, with a median price of $2.73 million.



In total, there were 148 residential transactions (condo, co-op, single- and multi-family) in the city Thursday, totaling $138.71 million in sales. The median price was $770,000.

Queens had the most sales volume and most transactions at $41.58 million across 59 deals. Manhattan had the second most volume, $40.68 million, and third most deals, with 29. Brooklyn had the second most deals with 33, but third most volume with $38.9 million. Staten Island saw $11.26 million in volume across 18 deals and the Bronx finished with $6.3 million across nine transactions.

Here’s a breakdown of the most expensive transactions by property type:

Priciest Condo:

200 East 83rd Street, 12A, Yorkville

Price: $3.6 million

Price per square foot: $2,381

Days on Market: N/A (sponsor unit)

Listing brokers: Alexa Lambert, Alison Black and Shelton Smith, Compass

Priciest Co-op:

115 East 87th Street, 16EF, Carnegie Hill

Price: $3.5 million

Price per square foot: $1,456

Days on market: 16

Listing broker: Nan Shipley, Shipley Realty

Priciest Townhouse:

390 Sixth Avenue, Park Slope

Price: $3.26 million

Price per square foot: $1,130

Days on market: 15

Listing broker: Libby Ryan, Compass