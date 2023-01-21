Open Menu

Former CT home of Ace Frehley available for rent on Airbnb

Guests can see the KISS member’s Ace in the Hole recording studio

National Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 21, 2023 01:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Ace Frehley and 29 Tito Lane, Wilton, CT

Ace Frehley and 29 Tito Lane, Wilton, CT (Google Maps, Getty)

KISS fans’ tears will not be falling upon hearing they have the chance to stay in the former Connecticut home of the band’s original guitarist, Ace Frehley.

The 6,400-square-foot Wilton, Connecticut, home where the rockstar recorded most of his contributions to the iconic group’s songs is now available for short-term rentals on Airbnb, CT Insider reported. Frehley lived in the home in the early ’80s and set up his “Ace in the Hole Studio” onsite.

The listing for the home says it has space for up to 10 people to sleep and guests can record something in the restored studio. The home also has seven bathrooms, a hot tub, garden pond and private waterfall. Inside, the home is decorated with Rock-n-Roll memorabilia to fit the theme of the home’s history.

“Staying here was like getting to stay in a rock history museum. Amazingly fun to explore every room and see how it was decorated,” a review for the property said. “It was absolutely phenomenal. The amenities were Lux, amazing showers, entertaining dining room with giant kitchen, climate control per room, indoor hot tub (near to the stage), gorgeous furniture, and tons and tons of space.

Property records show the last time the home sold was in 2016 for $1.1 million.

Frehley, known for his firework-shooting guitar and Spaceman persona, lived in the home from 1979 to 1983 and sold it in 1986. In his 2011 autobiography, “No Regrets: A Rock ‘n’ Roll Memoir,” Frehley mentioned how the property was a necessary escape for him during the band’s peak.

“When KISS wasn’t on the road or recording an album, I liked to retreat to Wilton and just hang out with my friends,” Frehley said in the book. “The place was so big that I didn’t have to see other people that were there if I didn’t want to.”

Frehley left the band in 1982 shortly after the November 1981 release of KISS’ ninth album, “Music from ‘The Elder’,” much of which was recorded inside the Wilton home.

Read more

— Victoria Pruitt




    Reprints & Permissions
