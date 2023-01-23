A condo in the world’s tallest residential building topped the Manhattan luxury market last week.

The priciest contract recorded last week was for Unit 114 at Extell Development’s Central Park Tower with an asking price of $63.5 million, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report of homes asking $4 million or more.

The 7,000-square-foot unit at 217 West 57th Street has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. It also has a 1,550-square-foot living room with windows on three sides overlooking Central Park.

Despite its number, the unit is actually on the 76th floor. The sponsor inflated floor numbers in the 98-story building for marketing purposes.

The building by Gary Barnett’s firm is a 1,550-foot-tall skyscraper with 179 units and more than 50,000 square feet of amenities, including indoor and outdoor pools and entertaining space on the 100th floor that includes a bar, ballroom and cigar lounge.

Forty-two units have closed in the supertall since last January, averaging nearly $5,200 per square foot. Unit 115 closed in July for $43.8 million. Barnett has been agreeing to deals for roughly 25 percent less than his original asking prices.

The second most expensive contract was the ninth floor at 944 Fifth Avenue, with an asking price of $24.5 million. The co-op, which listed in early December, has three bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and a library.

The unit has central air, 10.5-foot ceilings and windows overlooking Central Park in the living room, library and primary bedroom.

The monthly maintenance is over $19,000. Amenities at the building, which allows 33 percent financing, include a doorman, storage and a gym.

The 17 homes that went into contract last week — 12 condos, three co-ops and two townhouses — combined for $203 million in volume. The average asking price was $11.9 million and the median ask was $7.35 million. The typical home spent 652 days on the market and received a 3 percent discount.