Open Menu

Central Park Tower condo tops Manhattan luxury contracts

Unit in world’s tallest residential building asked more than $60M

New York /
Jan.January 23, 2023 12:45 PM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
944 Fifth Avenue and Central Park Tower at 217 West 57th Street

944 Fifth Avenue and Central Park Tower at 217 West 57th Street (Google Maps, Wikipedia/Percival Kestreltail)

A condo in the world’s tallest residential building topped the Manhattan luxury market last week.

The priciest contract recorded last week was for Unit 114 at Extell Development’s Central Park Tower with an asking price of $63.5 million, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report of homes asking $4 million or more.

The 7,000-square-foot unit at 217 West 57th Street has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. It also has a 1,550-square-foot living room with windows on three sides overlooking Central Park.

Despite its number, the unit is actually on the 76th floor. The sponsor inflated floor numbers in the 98-story building for marketing purposes.

The building by Gary Barnett’s firm is a 1,550-foot-tall skyscraper with 179 units and more than 50,000 square feet of amenities, including indoor and outdoor pools and entertaining space on the 100th floor that includes a bar, ballroom and cigar lounge.

Forty-two units have closed in the supertall since last January, averaging nearly $5,200 per square foot. Unit 115 closed in July for $43.8 million. Barnett has been agreeing to deals for roughly 25 percent less than his original asking prices.

Read more

The second most expensive contract was the ninth floor at 944 Fifth Avenue, with an asking price of $24.5 million. The co-op, which listed in early December, has three bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and a library.

The unit has central air, 10.5-foot ceilings and windows overlooking Central Park in the living room, library and primary bedroom.

The monthly maintenance is over $19,000. Amenities at the building, which allows 33 percent financing, include a doorman, storage and a gym.

The 17 homes that went into contract last week — 12 condos, three co-ops and two townhouses — combined for $203 million in volume. The average asking price was $11.9 million and the median ask was $7.35 million. The typical home spent 652 days on the market and received a 3 percent discount.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Luxury Real EstateManhattanNYC Luxury Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    From left: Vanbarton Group’s Gary Tischler and Richard Coles along with 3 West 29th Street (Getty, Vanbarton Group, Google Maps)
    Vanbarton eyes life sciences project at former HFZ site in NoMad
    Vanbarton eyes life sciences project at former HFZ site in NoMad
    Harry Macklowe with 1 Wall Street
    Macklowe’s 1 Wall Street tops Manhattan’s largest retail leases of 2022
    Macklowe’s 1 Wall Street tops Manhattan’s largest retail leases of 2022
    89-acre Vanderbilt Berkshires Estate, formerly Elm Court
    Law and Associates buy 89-acre Vanderbilt estate for $8M
    Law and Associates buy 89-acre Vanderbilt estate for $8M
    Ace Frehley and 29 Tito Lane, Wilton, CT
    Former CT home of Ace Frehley available for rent on Airbnb
    Former CT home of Ace Frehley available for rent on Airbnb
    Duke Semans Mansion
    Billionaire Carlos Slim re-lists Fifth Avenue Townhouse for $80M
    Billionaire Carlos Slim re-lists Fifth Avenue Townhouse for $80M
    200 East 83rd Street, Alexa Lambert, Alison Black, Shelton Smith
    Naftali’s 200 East 83rd Street tops Thursday’s 10 priciest resi sales
    Naftali’s 200 East 83rd Street tops Thursday’s 10 priciest resi sales
    Tal and Oren Alexander, Tyrone McKillen (Side, Getty, Pulse Development Group)
    Alexanders tap top Compass agent for LA expansion
    Alexanders tap top Compass agent for LA expansion
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.