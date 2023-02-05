Known for his prodigious power on the field, former Major League Baseball player Albert Pujols is looking to flex his muscles on the real estate market.

The future Hall of Famer has listed his Irvine mansion for nearly $10 million, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Charisse Okamoto and Carrie Hale of Caliber Real Estate Group have the listing.

The 9,200-square-foot mansion, which Pujols bought for just over $5.5 million in 2012, sits on a half acre at the end of a private cul-de-sac, according to the listing. The home features five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, two offices, gourmet kitchen, living room, family room, a movie theater, wet bar, meditation room and space for a home gym, wine cellar or kids playroom.

The remodeled grounds include a pool with a baja step, rock-slide grotto and waterfall, as well as a jacuzzi, the listing says. The luxe manse also has a four-car garage.

It’s the second time Pujols has put the house on the market. In 2016, he listed the home for $7.75 million, the Los Angeles Times reported. The current listing is the highest-priced in Irvine, the outlet reported.

The 11-time Major League Baseball All-Star, who retired this year after a stellar career that included him becoming one of only four players to hit at least 700 home runs, bought the property just after he signed a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

After a brief sojourn with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021, Pujols finished his career last year where it started, in St. Louis, where he hit 24 home runs in 109 games.

Pujols isn’t the only former professional athlete to be active in the Los Angeles area real estate market.

In December, former L.A. Rams linebacker Clay Matthews sold his 14,000-square-foot mansion in Calabasas for $20 million – or $10 million less than its original asking price.

The Matthews first listed the property in July 2021 for $29.995 million, then ratcheted it down twice to ask $24.995 million.

— Ted Glanzer