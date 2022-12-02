Open Menu

Former LA Ram Clay Matthews sells Calabasas home for $20M

Linebacker’s 14K sf mansion sold for $10M less than original asking price

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 02, 2022 02:45 PM
By TRD Staff
Former L.A. Rams linebacker Clay Matthews and 25314 Prado De La Felicidad in Calabasas (Getty, Zillow)
Former L.A. Rams linebacker Clay Matthews and 25314 Prado De La Felicidad in Calabasas (Getty, Zillow)

Former L.A. Rams linebacker Clay Matthews has sold his 14,000-square-foot mansion in Calabasas for $20 million – or $10 million less than its original asking price.

Matthews and his wife, Casey, sold their French Provincial-style estate at 25314 Prado De La Felicidad, the Wall Street Journal reported. The buyer was not identified, but is believed to be a prominent athlete, according to someone close to the deal.

The Matthews first listed the property in July 2021 for $29.995 million, then ratcheted it down twice to ask $24.995 million.

The former Green Bay Packer bought the 1.7-acre lot in 2013 for $2.6 million.

After Matthews signed on to the Rams in 2019, he and his wife built the seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom house, which they finished in 2020.

The gray mansion is tucked inside the gated Oaks of Calabasas, which has drawn such celebrities as the Kardashians.

It has antique wood beams, paneled walls, crafted millwork and wide-plank walnut and oak floors underneath soaring ceilings, according to the listing.

Unusual features include an 800-gallon saltwater aquarium used by Matthews for his exotic fish, and a hidden doorway leading to a secret room used as a safe. Outside, there’s a large pool and sports court.

Matthews, who retired from professional football in 2020, is the brother of former NFL linebacker Casey Matthews and son of former NFL linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. He told the Journal last year that he and his wife wanted to sell the house to move closer to his brother in Tennessee, so their children could grow up with cousins.

Brokers Branden and Rayni Williams and Shana Tavangarian of Beverly Hills Estates shared the listing with Nima Fathi of HBC Realty. Kathryn Newton of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California represented the unidentified buyer.

— Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
