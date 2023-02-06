Tamir Shemesh, one of Manhattan’s top-producing brokers, is joining Nest Seekers International.

The move comes less than a week after Shemesh was terminated from Serhant for unclear reasons. Nest Seekers said in a statement Monday Shemesh “left Serhant to join Nest Seekers.”

CEO Eddie Shapiro said Shemesh was coming to the firm for a “multi-market expansion.” The brokerage confirmed the broker would be joined by members of his Serhant team, but the size of his Nest Seekers team remains unclear.

“I am excited to work alongside a CEO who is laser focused on supporting my growth on a local and global scale,” Shemesh said in a statement, referencing the brokerage’s chief executive Eddie Shapiro.

Nest Seekers is the broker’s fourth firm in the last six years. Shemesh joined Serhant in January 2022, after he suddenly ended his second stint with Douglas Elliman for unknown reasons. Both the broker and the firm declined to comment at the time.

Prior to that, Shemesh abruptly ended a six-year run at Corcoran in 2017 over a dispute with senior management. The broker said the decision was mutual, though sources told The Real Deal at the time that the brokerage has asked him to leave.

The Shemesh Team ranked seventh in TRD’s 2021 ranking of brokers in Manhattan, with $279 million closed across 47 deals. It was the only Serhant team other than founder Ryan Serhant’s to crack the top 50.

The 20-year-old Nest Seekers suffered a loss of star power in 2020, when top broker and “Million Dollar Listing New York” star Serhant left to launch his eponymous firm. But the brokerage, which counted 1,500 agents across 30 offices, was alongside the biggest names in New York City residential in TRD’s 2021 ranking of Manhattan residential firms, coming in seventh with $327 million in closed sales across 127 deals.