Open Menu

Top broker Tamir Shemesh joins Nest Seekers

Broker lands at fourth firm in six years, days after termination from Serhant

New York /
Feb.February 06, 2023 05:50 PM
By Sheridan Wall
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tamir Shemesh and Nest Seekers’ CEO Eddie Shapiro

Tamir Shemesh and Nest Seekers’ CEO Eddie Shapiro (Nest Seekers)

Tamir Shemesh, one of Manhattan’s top-producing brokers, is joining Nest Seekers International.

The move comes less than a week after Shemesh was terminated from Serhant for unclear reasons. Nest Seekers said in a statement Monday Shemesh “left Serhant to join Nest Seekers.”

CEO Eddie Shapiro said Shemesh was coming to the firm for a “multi-market expansion.” The brokerage confirmed the broker would be joined by members of his Serhant team, but the size of his Nest Seekers team remains unclear.

“I am excited to work alongside a CEO who is laser focused on supporting my growth on a local and global scale,” Shemesh said in a statement, referencing the brokerage’s chief executive Eddie Shapiro.

Nest Seekers is the broker’s fourth firm in the last six years. Shemesh joined Serhant in January 2022, after he suddenly ended his second stint with Douglas Elliman for unknown reasons. Both the broker and the firm declined to comment at the time.

Prior to that, Shemesh abruptly ended a six-year run at Corcoran in 2017 over a dispute with senior management. The broker said the decision was mutual, though sources told The Real Deal at the time that the brokerage has asked him to leave.

The Shemesh Team ranked seventh in TRD’s 2021 ranking of brokers in Manhattan, with $279 million closed across 47 deals. It was the only Serhant team other than founder Ryan Serhant’s to crack the top 50.

The 20-year-old Nest Seekers suffered a loss of star power in 2020, when top broker and “Million Dollar Listing New York” star Serhant left to launch his eponymous firm. But the brokerage, which counted 1,500 agents across 30 offices, was alongside the biggest names in New York City residential in TRD’s 2021 ranking of Manhattan residential firms, coming in seventh with $327 million in closed sales across 127 deals.

Read more
Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
eddie shapiroManhattanNest Seekers Internationalryan serhantSerhanttamir shemesh

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Extell's Gary Barnett and illustration of building (Extell Development, Getty)
Extell swaps office for resi in East Harlem
Extell swaps office for resi in East Harlem
From left: Standard International's Amar Lalvani and SIXTY Collective's Jason Pomeranc along with the SIXTY Soho Hotel (Getty, Facebook/SIXTY Soho)
Standard buys Sixty Soho hotel for apparent post-Covid record price
Standard buys Sixty Soho hotel for apparent post-Covid record price
781 Fifth Avenue and Howard Lorber
Full 17th floor at Sherry-Netherland asks $30 million
Full 17th floor at Sherry-Netherland asks $30 million
A photo illustration of Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine (Getty, Office of Mark Levine)
Map: Here’s a treasure trove of Manhattan resi development sites
Map: Here’s a treasure trove of Manhattan resi development sites
Tamir Shemesh and Ryan Serhant
Top broker Tamir Shemesh out at Serhant
Top broker Tamir Shemesh out at Serhant
From left: Värde Partners’ IIfryn Carstairs and Hawkins Way Capital’s Ross Walker along with 525 Lexington (Getty, Värde Partners, Hawkins Way Capital, Google Maps)
Hawkins Way, Värde buy defunct Marriott East Side hotel
Hawkins Way, Värde buy defunct Marriott East Side hotel
A photo illustration of 8 Spruce Street and 616 First Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
NYC multifamily sales boomed, but party could be over
NYC multifamily sales boomed, but party could be over
(Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, James Gagliardi of Modern Media)
PHOTOS: Brown Harris Stevens turns 150
PHOTOS: Brown Harris Stevens turns 150
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.