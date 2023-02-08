The timeshare apartments at 12 East 48th Street are sufficiently nice that Hilton Grand Vacations bought them twice.

The Orlando-based timeshare company bought the remaining 111 hotel rooms at the Midtown building, dubbed the “Central at 5th,” for $136 million from Henry Silverman’s 54 Madison Partners, property records filed Wednesday show.

The purchase pencils out to $1.2 million per unit, or about $2,800 per square foot.

Hilton Grand, which spun off of parent company Hilton in 2017, has spent a total of $194 million acquiring property, following an initial $58 million deal for 50 units there in 2021.

Hilton Grand had been working on plans for a timeshare property with original developer Hidrock Properties, but 54 Madison, the project’s mezzanine lender, foreclosed and took ownership in 2020 after the pandemic brought travel to a standstill.

Hilton Grand and 54 Madison, an affiliate of Jefferies Financial Group, did not return a request for comment.

The most recent purchase at the building by a timeshare client was for $122,000, good for one week per year at a “studio penthouse” unit in the building. Travelers can also book stays at the property without owning a timeshare.

A spate of recent hotel deals have evidenced both lingering distress from Covid as well as some latent strength in New York City’s hospitality market.

A shuttered Marriott with 655 keys recently fetched $153 million at 525 Lexington Avenue — a little more than half its 2015 purchase price of $270 million. Meanwhile, the Mr. C Seaport hotel sold for over $900,000 per room and Sixty Soho traded for a post-pandemic record of more than $1 million per key.

Shares of publicly traded Hilton Grand have recovered from the pandemic, closing Wednesday at $47 per share, up from a Covid-era low of $13.30 per share. The share price rivals its pre-pandemic peak in March 2018, but is down from its all-time high of $54.68 in November 2021.