The Tristate housing market has cooled off in recent months in the harsh winds of interest rate hikes and an inventory crunch, but business remains brisk enough for brokerages to cash in — if they have enough boots on the ground.

The Real Deal combed Department of State records to see which brokerages have the most agents selling in Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties

Douglas Elliman ruled Long Island in 2021, boasting the most agents in both Suffolk and Nassau counties. That changed last year. Although the New York City-based powerhouse still has the most agents combined across the two counties, it fell to second place in each of them.

Keller Williams is the new king of Nassau County, according to a TRD analysis of active salespeople as of Dec. 15. Including affiliates, the brokerage counts 1,205 agents in the county — a 30 percent increase in headcount over 2021. Elliman’s Nassau headcount also grew from the previous year, but its 1,082 were only enough to rank second.

Charles Rutenberg Realty’s 694 agents took a distant third place in the county, followed by Coldwell Banker with 659 and Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty with 474 to round out the top five.

In Suffolk County, Signature Premier Properties topped the list with 997 agents, ahead of Elliman’s 938. The top two firms in the county of the Hamptons were closely matched, but Coldwell Banker was a distant third with 537 agents.

Realty Connect, with 484, and Coach Real Estate Associates, with 436, rounded out Suffolk County’s top five.

One place where the rankings saw less fluctuation was Westchester County. Houlihan Lawrence maintained its spot as the largest brokerage, fielding 962 agents across the suburban county.

That dwarfs the area’s next-largest firm, eXp Realty, which had 569 brokers. Still, that was enough for eXp to edge out the 2021’s second-ranked firm, Keller Williams, which dropped to third place with 567 agents.

Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty ranked fourth with 356 agents, just ahead of Coldwell Banker’s 342 agents.

After Sotheby’s, Compass was the only other major Manhattan brokerage in the top 10 in Westchester, placing seventh.