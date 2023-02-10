Open Menu

Jennifer Lawrence sells 443 Greenwich condo for $10M

A-list actress latest in string of household names to exit “paparazzi-proof” building

New York /
Feb.February 10, 2023 04:35 PM
By Harrison Connery
Jennifer Lawrence with 443 Greenwich

Jennifer Lawrence with 443 Greenwich (Getty, 443 Greenwich)

Jennifer Lawrence is the latest celebrity to bid farewell to 443 Greenwich Street.

The A-list actress sold her apartment in the star-studded, “paparazzi-proof” Tribeca building last month for $9.75 million, according to property records, which show that the unit was bought by three shell companies registered in Las Vegas.

It’s more than the $9.03 million she paid for the 3,100-square-foot unit in 2017, but less than the $11 million she initially sought when she listed the condominium last June with Compass’ Pamela D’Arc. The asking price was lowered twice to just under $10 million.

D’Arc declined to comment.

Shortly after purchasing the apartment, the “Hunger Games” star sought to rent it for $27,500 a month while she was in London shooting the spy thriller “Red Sparrow,” though it’s unclear if any deep-pocketed tenants took her up on the offer.

A number of celebrities have bought and sold units at 443 Greenwich Street since developer Metro Loft launched sales in 2014. Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton sold his $50 million penthouse in December 2021, a month before Justin Timberlake sold his pad for $29 million. Comedian Mike Myers bought an apartment there in 2016 but sold it a few months later, without ever moving in. Harry Styles also appears to have sold his unit there in 2021, though that deal went unreported.

The building still appears to be home to stars like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Metro Loft’s Nathan Berman once claimed that 90 percent of its 53 units were occupied by household names.

The building became popular with celebrities because of its underground motor court, which allows them to come and go without being seen. Other amenities at the eight-story building include a 70-foot-long indoor pool with Turkish baths, a 5,000-square-foot landscaped roof and a central courtyard.

Lawrence’s former unit has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and a 70-bottle wine cooler in the chef’s kitchen.




    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateLuxury Real EstateManhattan

