Funnyman Jim Carrey has listed his Brentwood ranch house of three decades for $28.9 million.

The actor-artist whose roles span from “Cable Guy” to “Sonic the Hedgehog” is selling his 12,700-square-foot home at 615 North Tigertail Road because he no longer spends much time there, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“I want someone else to enjoy it like I have,” Carey told the newspaper. “Every night the owls sang me lullabies and every morning I sipped my cup of joe with the hawks and hummingbirds, under a giant grandfather pine.”

The Canadian-born actor bought the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom house in 1994 for $3.8 million, according to public records, during the release of his first big hit, “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.”

Set behind a 280-foot-long hedge in the heart of Brentwood, the 2-acre estate includes a brick ranch house with an airy white interior, now decorated with Carrey’s art and movie keepsakes, which are not included in the deal.

The U-shaped single-story house, built in 1951, is accompanied by a gym, tennis court, a rock-lined waterfall pool and spa and a pool house with a sauna and steam room. There’s also an outdoor yoga and meditation platform.

The home’s polished brick and hardwood floors lead into a living room with pitched ceilings with beams and skylights. A chef’s kitchen with an indoor barbecue has an octagonal breakfast nook. A large family room has its own fireplace.

An Art Deco-style home theater has burl wood columns, a snack area and a black marble and mirror bathroom.

French doors open to a large courtyard patio, with a gazebo covering a pool table. The master bedroom has its own sitting area, fireplace, wood-paneled bath and a covered balcony overlooking a leafy estate and vegetable garden.

Janelle Friedman of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Carrey, a prolific painter and sculptor, is best known for films such as “The Mask,” “Dumb and Dumber” and “Liar Liar.”

Carrey isn’t the only comic seeking to bail from the Los Angeles celebrity haven. TV host James Corden just listed his 8,600-square-foot home at 300 North Cliffwood Avenue for $22 million.

— Dana Bartholomew