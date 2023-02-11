Open Menu

Former MLB star Pablo Sandoval buys two luxe Miami condos

Units located in the Lofty Brickell high-rise

Feb.February 11, 2023 02:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Former MLB star Pablo Sandoval and 1101 South Miami Avenue (Getty)

Pandas are native to China, but one recently made a big splash in Miami real estate. 

Former Major Leaguer Pablo Sandoval, who, during his playing days, was affectionately nicknamed “Kung Fu Panda,” bought two Lofty Brickell luxury condominiums for $2 million, according to a release.

Renderings of the Penthouse at 1101 South Miami Avenue

Newgard Development Group is the developer of the waterfront high-rise at 1101 South Miami Avenue.

Jeffrey Abreu and Dali Hernandez of Cervera Real Estate represented Newgard, while Karyna Texeira of Brokers LLC represented Sandoval.

Sandoval, was a two-time All-Star during his 13-year Major League career, and joins another professional athlete, tennis player Leylah Fernandez, as Lofty buyers. 

Each of the 362 units in the 44-story high-rise is fully furnished, according to the release. There are 309 tower residences — including studios, one- and two-bedroom units — as well as 53 units called the Penthouse Collection, with two or three bedrooms.

The penthouse units, which are priced from $1.95 million to $3.5 million, also provide exclusive access to the Penthouse Observator, a 2,000-square-foot private lounge on the 35th floor.

Renderings of the Amenities at 1101 South Miami Avenue

Building amenities include a private marina, a members-only social club, resort pool deck and fitness center, indoor/outdoor cigar lounge, coworking lounge and meeting rooms, the release says.

Sandoval isn’t the only professional athlete who has been active in real estate.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has amassed an $8 million property portfolio.  The 27-year-old’s holdings include four properties, one of which is in North Texas. The other three are in Missouri, home of the Hunt family-owned football team where the superstar plies his trade.

In January, New Orleans Pelican CJ McCollum, a former Portland Trail Blazer, listed his West Linn, Oregon, home for $3.5 million.

Less conventionally, Joe Burrow, NBA Blake Griffin, Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton and Zach Ertz, representing each of the big-four sports in the U.S., were among a group of professional athletes that bought a farm in northern Iowa.

