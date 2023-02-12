Happy Super Bowl Sunday! Now is the perfect time to get caught up on the events of the past week before you tuck into your big game spread and hunker down for (hopefully) a close contest, as well as too-clever-by-half commercials.

We don’t offer predictions or analysis of sporting events, regardless of their importance, at

The Real Deal.

But we do deep dives into real estate trends, including looking into

Curbed’s claim

that fewer people moved back into the city than had left early in the pandemic, and that landlords had faked demand to increase rent.

TRD’s

Suzannah Cavanaugh noted, however, the flaws in Curbed’s use of postal data for its analysis, as it doesn’t take into account, among other things,

international move-ins or people who fail to submit a change-of-address form, including the many

college students who returned en masse when the city reopened.

We also track athletes who are amassing real-estate portfolios, including

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

, who is not only playing today, but also has at least four properties worth a total of $8 million.

Staying on the entertainment front,

Lil Wayne, whose legal name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.,

found a buyer for his Allison Island home

that is on the market for $28 million, according to Realtor.com.

And speaking of sports and entertainment,

James Dolan’s MSG Entertainment

filed an application last week to renew its special permit to operate Madison Square Garden, which is home to the Knicks and Rangers. Though the request does not include a specific time frame, MSG has indicated that it will ask the city to make the approval

permanent

.

And while Dolan is looking to stick around, Related Companies’ fund management arm and its partner BentallGreenOak are

ready to walk away from the Point LIC

, a small campus of converted warehouses in Long Island City that have been mostly vacant the past six years.

Teams don’t always stay together. In Miami,

Lyle Stern and Bruce Koniver

, who founded and ran commercial real estate firm Koniver Stern for over 30 years, are going their separate ways.

Each is starting his own brokerage, according to Stern, who launched Vertical Real Estate with co-founders Michael Sullivan and Noah Fox, former Koniver Stern executives.

In Chicago,

D’Aprile Properties filed a lawsuit

alleging former employee Peter Moulton was less than a team player when he joined Fulton Grace Realty by breaching a non-solicitation agreement he signed while with D’Aprile. D’Aprile claims Moulton, its former vice president of agent training and development, “aggressively recruited” agents to Fulton Grace, in a complaint filed in Cook County court.

What sports fan doesn’t love a good ranking? In San Francisco, we ranked

10 largest new building projects

on tap for the city. We also ranked

South Florida’s priciest residential rentals

.

And now that you’re caught up, enjoy the game (or commercials as the case may be).