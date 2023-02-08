Ami Shashoua is asking $350,000 a month in rent for his waterfront home on Miami Beach’s North Bay Road.

Shashoua, a fintech executive and spec home developer, said he’s received offers to buy and rent his mansion at 5718 North Bay Road. Potential renters have offered between $200,000 a month to $275,000 a month for the 7,800-square-foot, seven-bedroom home. Shashoua said he would consider selling for his magic price — $75 million.

“I’m not in a rush,” Shashoua said, speaking over the phone poolside at the property. “If someone is going to come and pay $350,000 a month, I’m willing to walk out with my toothbrush.”

The bayfront house is listed for rent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty’s David Solomon. Though it is pricey, it is not alone: Dozens of homeowners across South Florida are asking over $100,000 per month for their properties.

The top 10 most expensive residential properties for rent in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties range from $225,000 to $350,000, according to The Real Deal’s analysis of rental data from Redfin and Realtor.com. Most are in Miami Beach, and nearly all are waterfront single-family homes. Some cities have short-term rental restrictions. In Miami Beach, the minimum a single-family home can be rented out is six months and a day.

Here’s a look at the priciest listings:

5718 North Bay Road in Miami Beach | Asking $350K a month

The new, two-story home at 5718 North Bay Road includes a wet bar, heated saltwater pool and spa, a summer kitchen, cabana bathroom, a boat dock and a rooftop terrace. It has seven bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, and a chef’s kitchen, according to the listing. Solomon, the listing agent, said he’s already gotten $350,000 per month for the same property before. A family rented it out for seven months at that price and moved out in January, he said.

Solomon said he gets calls from locals renovating their homes, who need a place to stay in the interim, and potential renters coming from the Northeast, Midwest and California.

190 Palm Avenue in Miami Beach | Asking $350K a month

The Mediterranean-style waterfront mansion at 190 Palm Avenue is also asking $350,000 per month. A company managed by Jorge L. Garcia owns the 12,400-square-foot, seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate, property records show. It was built in 2014. Garcia paid $13.9 million for the property in 2019, records show. Maria Tartaglia of Tartaglia International Realty is the listing agent. The price includes furnishings and the home staff.

“My client is in no rush to rent it,” she said. “He has [the price] high for a reason.”

Tartaglia said that the owner has not rented the Palm Island property before, but she arranged the $120,000-a-month rental of the home next door, which records show Garcia also owns.

3905 Gem Twist Court in Wellington | Asking $350K a month

Unlike the other nine rentals included in this list, the Wellington estate at 3905 Gem Twist Court is an equestrian property geared toward a horse trainer who would rent the stalls out to riders and students, said listing agent Laurie Elliott of Illustrated Properties.

Imobiliare GS LLC, a California entity, paid $5.5 million for the 4-acre Grand Prix Village South property in January of last year. It includes a 20-stall barn, expandable training arena, an owners’ lounge with a kitchen, a downstairs lounge, tack rooms, feed rooms and more. It’s asking $350,000 a month for rent, and is for sale for $9.8 million.

The trainer would be responsible for the full cost of the rental, and that person would run their own services, including fly spraying and manure pickup, Elliott said. She had one offer close to the $350,000 asking rent for a longer stretch, from December to May, but the potential renter backed out. Typically, equestrian properties will be rented from January to March for the Winter Equestrian Festival, she said.

27 Star Island Drive in Miami Beach | Asking $325K a month

The Star Island mansion at 27 Star Island Drive is available for rent or for purchase. Owner John Jansheski, founder of the oral care company DenTek, saw dollar signs when Ken Griffin bought a Star Island teardown for $75 million in 2021. Jansheski listed his home for sale, asking $90 million one month later, in January of last year.

The DenTek mogul bought the property for $10.8 million in 2011, records show. It spans 0.9 waterfront acres and includes two separate homes. On the interior part of the property is a three-bedroom home designed by Walter De Garmo in 1924. A six-bedroom modern mansion completed in 2019 sits on the 100 feet of waterfront, records show.

Overall, it includes nine bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and four half-bathrooms, according to the listing and property records. The estate also has a gym, pool, spa, cold plunge pool, hair salon and a massage room, the listing shows.

Jansheski’s ex-wife, Alyssa Morgan of the Inside Network, has both listings. The rental is on the market for $325,000 a month.

28 West Dilido Drive in Miami Beach | Asking $300K

The waterfront Venetian Islands home at 28 West Dilido Drive is on the market for rent, asking $300,000, and for sale asking $45 million, with Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman. Goldentayer declined to comment. A company led by Belgian diamond mogul Fabrice Finkelstein owns the 7,300-square-foot, five-bedroom house, records show.

The company paid $7.9 million for the 0.3-acre property in 2018. Finkelstein and his wife, Zyvile Cer, a model, tore down the previous home and built the custom estate. It was completed last year.

529 Bontona Avenue in Fort Lauderdale | Asking $250K a month

A peninsula-shaped property in Fort Lauderdale is on the market for rent asking $250,000 a month, or for sale asking nearly $32 million. Julie Jones, with Douglas Elliman, has both listings.

The 10,600-square-foot, six-bedroom, nine-and-a-half-bathroom mansion at 529 Bontona Avenue was built in 2015. Bonnie Huizenga, sister of the late H. Wayne Huizenga, sold the 0.9-acre lot to a company led by James T. Bates, a builder, in 2016. Bates’ wife, Katia designed the interiors. The home hasn’t been occupied since it was renovated in 2019, according to the listing.

158 Palm Avenue in Miami Beach | Asking $250K a month

Like some of the other expensive listings, the waterfront home at 158 Palm Avenue is also on the market for sale, asking $39.9 million. Spec home developer William Campbell completed the 14,000-square-foot, six-bedroom mansion last year. He paid $5.6 million for the 0.7-acre lot in 2017, records show.

The property is available for rent for $250,000 a month, said listing agent Lourdes Alatriste of Douglas Elliman. Alatriste said she received offers as high as $200,000 during Art Basel, but that was for a shorter period of time than what is legally allowed. The owner plans to sell the home, but he will rent it out to a quality tenant, she said.

It includes a chef’s kitchen, guest house, movie theater, pool and a dock with 100 feet of waterfront.

30 Palm Avenue in Miami Beach | Asking $250K a month

This waterfront mansion at 30 Palm Avenue is another top rental listing also available for purchase. Jill Eber of the Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker has the listings for the 0.7-acre estate on Palm Island, asking $250,000 a month in rent or $43 million for sale.

Brazilian developer Leo Macedo bought the property for $5 million in 2012, and finished the 9,600-square-foot mansion in 2013, records show. He’s listed the property for sale on and off since 2015, and listed it for rent in November.

The nine-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion has 100 feet of waterfront on Biscayne Bay, an 11-seat movie theater, a waterfront gym, and a four-car garage. The estate also includes a pool, Jacuzzi and a summer kitchen.

440 South Mashta Drive in Key Biscayne | Asking $250K a month

The waterfront mansion at 440 South Mashta Drive has attracted big name renters in the past. Football star and recent 2022 FIFA World Cup champion Lionel Messi rented the home in 2021. Messi paid $200,000 a month to stay on the Key Biscayne property after taking Argentina to the 2021 Copa America, Islander News reported.

Gustavo Gambino of Gambino Real Estate has the rental listing, which has increased in price to $250,000 a month since Messi’s stay. Records show Sergio Roitberg and his wife, Valeria Sessa, bought the property for $8.4 million in 2012, and completed construction of the mansion in 2013.

The four-story home spans 8,200 square feet with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, records show. It includes an elevator, gym and a rooftop terrace, according to the listing.

Roitberg is CEO of Miami-based Newlink, a consulting firm that specializes in Latin American markets.

317 Ocean Boulevard in Golden Beach | Asking $225K a month

Tutor Perini CEO Ronald Tutor and his wife, Alia Tutor, set a price record for Golden Beach when they bought this oceanfront home for $22.5 million in 2014. Now they’re asking $225,000 a month to rent it out.

The 10,800-square-foot mansion was built in 1956, and has a beach cabana –– something that wouldn’t be allowed for the same home if it were built today, according to listing agent Diane Lieberman of One Sotheby’s International Realty. The 0.9-acre property spans 150 feet of oceanfront, with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms, records and the listing show.

The home includes a movie theater, elevator, finished basement, gym, and staff quarters, according to the listing. Lieberman said the owners are looking for a year-long tenant and aren’t interested in a short-term seasonal rental.