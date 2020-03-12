Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Bardas Investment pays $23M for Seward House in Hollywood

The office building, constructed in the Golden Age of Hollywood, is now located in the Hollywood Media District

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Mar.March 12, 2020 01:20 PM
By Tina Daunt Research by Jerome Dineen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Hollywood's Seward House sells for $23.4M
Hollywood’s Seward House sells for $23.4M

Bardas Investment Group has purchased Seward House, an Art Deco property constructed in the Golden Age of Hollywood, located in what is now informally called the Hollywood Media District.

The investment and development firm paid $23.4 million for the 13,000-square-foot building at 729 Seward St., property records show. The seller was office space developer HQ Creative Office.

HQ Creative acquired Seward House in 2013 for $2.1 million, and made significant improvements, according to Property Shark. A number of production and entertainment groups have leased space at the building, which was constructed in 1925.

Representatives for Bardas Group and HQ Creative Office could not be immediately reached for comment.

Bardas, a boutique real estate and investment firm, was founded in 2018 by David Simon, who has worked for 30 years as a commercial real estate developer, operator and investor. He claims $10 billion in transactions, according to the Bardas website.

Seller HQ Creative Office— founded by HQ Group’s Robert Herscu — is a developer of upscale office spaces in Los Angeles. The company has also been involved in co-living projects.

The building is near J.H. Snyder Company’s 250,000-square-foot Hollywood 959 creative campus.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Bardas Investment GroupHollywoodHQ Creative OfficeSeward House

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Historic Parker Building could become a hotel (Credit: Google Maps)

Hotel developer looks to transform Hollywood’s historic Palmer Building
Amoeba Musice is moving to Hollywood Blvd. (Photo Credit: Amoeba Music)

Vinyl still rules! Amoeba Records finds new Hollywood locale
1700 North La Brea Avenue (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)

PNK-linked developer eyes another Hollywood hotel project
Michaekl Rapino of LiveNation, Richard LeFrak, and 7060 Hollywood Boulevard

Live Nation’s Hollywood exit leaves big hole for LeFrak
David Ryu with a Little Tokyo Galleria rendering

Under the (RE)influence: Councilman’s campaign funds scrutinized
The North Hollywood and Topanga stores (Credit: Vallarta Supermarkets)

Vallarta Supermarkets plans huge grocery store in Van Nuys
The former Omega Cinema Props warehouse on Santa Monica Boulevard and the Hollywood Forever Cemetery (Credit: Google Maps, Hollywood Forever)

Warehouse complex will get new life next to Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Holland Partner Group CEO Clyde Holland and a rendering of the Hollywood project

Holland Partner Group’s Hollywood apartment project faces labor union challenge
arrow_forward_ios