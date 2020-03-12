Bardas Investment pays $23M for Seward House in Hollywood

Bardas Investment Group has purchased Seward House, an Art Deco property constructed in the Golden Age of Hollywood, located in what is now informally called the Hollywood Media District.

The investment and development firm paid $23.4 million for the 13,000-square-foot building at 729 Seward St., property records show. The seller was office space developer HQ Creative Office.

HQ Creative acquired Seward House in 2013 for $2.1 million, and made significant improvements, according to Property Shark. A number of production and entertainment groups have leased space at the building, which was constructed in 1925.

Representatives for Bardas Group and HQ Creative Office could not be immediately reached for comment.

Bardas, a boutique real estate and investment firm, was founded in 2018 by David Simon, who has worked for 30 years as a commercial real estate developer, operator and investor. He claims $10 billion in transactions, according to the Bardas website.

Seller HQ Creative Office— founded by HQ Group’s Robert Herscu — is a developer of upscale office spaces in Los Angeles. The company has also been involved in co-living projects.

The building is near J.H. Snyder Company’s 250,000-square-foot Hollywood 959 creative campus.