Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Robert Durst murder trial suspended as LA courts shutter over coronavirus

Real estate scion has been charged with murdering his friend Susan Berman 20 years ago

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Mar.March 16, 2020 08:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Robert Durst appears in court for during opening statements in his murder trial on March 4, 2020 in Los Angeles (Photo by Etienne Laurent -Pool/Getty Images)
Robert Durst appears in court for during opening statements in his murder trial on March 4, 2020 in Los Angeles (Photo by Etienne Laurent -Pool/Getty Images)

UPDATED, 8:26 A.M. Pacific Time: Real estate scion Robert Durst’s Los Angeles murder case has been suspended, as courts prepare to shutter in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

An internal police memo obtained by CNN said that all jury trials in L.A. would be suspended as of Monday, whether they are ongoing or have yet to start. The report said the trial would resume after April 6; a suspension had already been scheduled starting March 29.

The long-awaited trial — which began two weeks ago with lengthy opening statements — is taking place in L.A. County Superior Court. It was expected to take five months, and among the witnesses scheduled to testify is Durst’s brother, Douglas, who is chairman of Durst Organization.

Robert Durst has been charged with fatally shooting Susan Berman, his good friend, almost 20 years ago at her home in Beverly Hills. Prosecutors say Robert Durst killed Berman to keep her from cooperating with authorities from Westchester, N.Y., in a renewed probe into the disappearance of Kathleen Durst, his first wife. Durst has pleaded not guilty. [CNN] — Eddie Small

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusDurst OrganizationReal Estate CrimesRobert Durst

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(Credit: iStock)

For LA brokers, coronavirus means closed open houses and peak uncertainty
Coachella Valley (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Coronavirus hits seasonal Coachella Valley tourist economy hard
Robert Durst (right), and his brother Douglas Durst, chairman of Durst Organization (left) (Credit: Jae C. Hong-Pool\Getty Images, and Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Douglas Durst to testify at Robert’s murder trial
Hudson Pacific Properties and American Homes for Rent cancel plans to attend Citi 2020 Global Property meet up (Credit: iStock)

Coronavirus fears hit California CRE: Bigwigs ditch Florida property conference
A rendering of the Oceanwide Center

Coronavirus delays sale of SF’s $1B Oceanwide Center
Robert Durst murder trial gets hit with a 6-month delay

Robert Durst murder trial gets hit with a
6-month delay
Robert Durst’s friend testifies his wife “mixed up” evidence about the accused murderer’s whereabouts in 2000

Robert Durst’s friend testifies his wife “mixed up” evidence about the accused murderer’s whereabouts in 2000
Robert Durst says it was “stupid” to agree to “The Jinx”

Robert Durst says it was “stupid” to agree to “The Jinx”
arrow_forward_ios