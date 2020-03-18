TOC project with 85 units planned in Westlake

An 85-unit Transit-Oriented Communities project is in the works in Westlake.

The seven-story project was filed with the city by Ramin Shillian, president of 3-D Construction, according to Urbanize. It would replace a series of older apartment buildings at 500-512 S. Union Avenue, a few blocks from MacArthur Park.

The project would include 13 units reserved for “very-low income” renters. The developer requests a reduction in side yard setbacks and open space — entitlements allowed under the TOC program in exchange for reserving the affordable units.

It’s one of several projects developers have filed plans for in Westlake this year. Shillian’s project is a few blocks from the site of Relevant Group’s planned 150-unit complex.

On the other side of the neighborhood, an entity tied to Braum Real Estate wants to build a 138-unit project. A handful of projects under 100 units were also filed in Westlake this year, including a 65-unit project near Braum’s site.

Last month, L.A. County’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority rejected a three-year-old proposal for a massive development planned partially atop the neighborhood’s Metro station because it did not include enough affordable units. Dr. Walter Jayasinghe’s plan called for 655 residential units and a 252-room hotel. [Urbanize] – Dennis Lynch