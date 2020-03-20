Open Menu
MP Los Angeles plans 14-story office development in Hollywood

Project dubbed “Sunset + Wilcox” will include office and ground floor retail

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Mar.March 20, 2020 10:45 AM
By Dennis Lynch
Share via Shortlink
Mario J. Palumbo, managing director of Seward Partners and Millennium Partners, and the site (Credit: Google Maps)

Developer MP Los Angeles has a new Hollywood project in the works.

The Millennium Partners affiliate filed for a 14-story office building at 6450 W. Sunset Boulevard between Wilcox Avenue and Cole Place. The filing was submitted by an affiliate entity called Seward Partners LLC.

The development, dubbed Sunset + Wilcox, would include just over 433,000 square feet of office space and about 12,000 square feet of retail. It would replace a Staples retail store. The project site is roughly 1.7 acres.

The project site is a few blocks from MP Los Angeles’ much larger Hollywood Center project. The $1 billion development has been in the works for years, hampered by a lawsuit that challenged its environmental analysis.

A California appeals court determined in August that the analysis — approved by the L.A. City Council in 2013 — was “fatally defective,” according to Curbed. The firm is conducting a new environmental analysis.

The Sunset + Wilcox project requires the city to sign off on a handful of zoning changes, including a height district change. MP Los Angeles plans to include three restaurants on site and requests liquor permits.

Parking would be located on seven floors, three of them underground.

