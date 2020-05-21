Jamison plans 262-unit complex

Jamison Services is planning a 262-unit residential development with a retail component on the Koreatown-Westlake border, its first large filing for a new project in several months.

The application was made through 3020 Wilshire LLC, with the Los Angeles Department of City Planning. The parcel, at 3020 W. Wilshire Boulevard, sits on the corner of Wilshire Place and is home to a mid-century retail plaza.

The site is eligible for Tier 4 Transit Oriented Communities bonuses and is also in a federal Opportunity Zone, which opens the door to a wider pool of financing. A Jamison-tied company purchased the site in 2014 for $13.5 million, records show.

The city filing describes a 108-foot-tall building with 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. A representative for Jamison declined to comment.

Jamison and its subsidiaries have maintained a roster of projects in various stages of development over the last several years. Last year the entities filed for at least two new projects — for 100 units in Sawtelle and another for 177 unit in East Hollywood.

In the last year, the firm also closed two construction loans for other projects, picked up a development site in West L.A. and signed a tenant in Studio City.