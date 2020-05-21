Open Menu

Jamison plans 262-unit complex

Complex would rise on border of Koreatown and Westlake, and is company’s first filing for a new construction in months

TRD LOS ANGELES /
May.May 21, 2020 11:00 AM
By Dennis Lynch Research by Jerome Dineen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jamison’s Jamie Lee and 3020 W. Wilshire Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps)
Jamison’s Jamie Lee and 3020 W. Wilshire Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps)

Jamison Services is planning a 262-unit residential development with a retail component on the Koreatown-Westlake border, its first large filing for a new project in several months.

The application was made through 3020 Wilshire LLC, with the Los Angeles Department of City Planning. The parcel, at 3020 W. Wilshire Boulevard, sits on the corner of Wilshire Place and is home to a mid-century retail plaza.

The site is eligible for Tier 4 Transit Oriented Communities bonuses and is also in a federal Opportunity Zone, which opens the door to a wider pool of financing. A Jamison-tied company purchased the site in 2014 for $13.5 million, records show.

The city filing describes a 108-foot-tall building with 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. A representative for Jamison declined to comment.

Jamison and its subsidiaries have maintained a roster of projects in various stages of development over the last several years. Last year the entities filed for at least two new projects — for 100 units in Sawtelle and another for 177 unit in East Hollywood.

In the last year, the firm also closed two construction loans for other projects, picked up a development site in West L.A. and signed a tenant in Studio City.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Jamisonmacarthur parktransit oriented communities

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
500-512 S. Union Avenue (Credit Google Maps and iStock)

TOC project with 85 units planned in Westlake

TOC project with 85 units planned in Westlake
A map of Westlake (Credit: Google Maps and iStock)

Developers are digging into multifamily projects in Westlake

Developers are digging into multifamily projects in Westlake
Ben Miller, Fundrise CEO, wants to change this car clinic into an apartment building (Credit: Google Maps)

Fundrise proposes South LA apartments in the land of OZ

Fundrise proposes South LA apartments in the land of OZ
A multifamily building could replace this auto body shop (Credit: Google Maps)

Bastion plans 139-unit project on doorstep of booming Culver City

Bastion plans 139-unit project on doorstep of booming Culver City
The car wash at 1666 N. Vermont Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

Former car wash owners propose 139-unit development in Los Feliz

Former car wash owners propose 139-unit development in Los Feliz
Kodo in Koreatown

Just built, just sold: CGI Strategies finds buyer for new Koreatown rental complex

Just built, just sold: CGI Strategies finds buyer for new Koreatown rental complex
Pink House Project, rendering of Hello Saturn, Boaz Miodovsky of Ketter, and Max Sharkansky of Trion Properties

Joint venture sees green in planned apartment complex at Mid-City pink houses site

Joint venture sees green in planned apartment complex at Mid-City pink houses site
3301 South Canfield Avenue (Credit: Google Maps and iStock)

Oakmont Capital is building a mini multifamily empire in Palms

Oakmont Capital is building a mini multifamily empire in Palms
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.