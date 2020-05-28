Open Menu

Evictions are back in Orange County

It’s the first county in Southern California to resume evictions

TRD LOS ANGELES /
May.May 28, 2020 10:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Orange County becomes the first Southern California jurisdiction to restart pre-shutdown eviction orders. (Credit: iStock)
Orange County becomes the first Southern California jurisdiction to restart pre-shutdown eviction orders. (Credit: iStock)

The eviction moratorium is over for some renters in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department next week plans to start carrying out eviction orders that predate the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. It’s the first Southern California county to restart those evictions, which were frozen when the state enacted stay-at-home measures.

There were 180 move-out judgments handed down in Orange County before the pandemic. Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies began contacting tenants on Tuesday to see if they have voluntarily moved out of homes they were ordered to vacate.

Nearly 1,000 pre-shutdown move-out judgments were put on hold in L.A. County. County authorities haven’t said when they’ll begin to process those orders.

Those judgments in both counties are not subject to the state’s eviction moratorium nor any local eviction moratoriums. The state’s moratorium and most local moratoriums bar landlords from evicting tenants while stay-at-home orders are in place. The state’s order freezes evictions until at least August or three months after the statewide state of emergency is lifted.

At least 222,000 Orange County residents lost their jobs between March and April — the unemployment rate shot up from 3.7 percent in March to 13.8 percent this month.

A spokesperson for the Orange County chapter of the California Apartment Association, a landlord representation group, said he heard “horror stories about frozen evictions.”

Elena Popp, the executive director of L.A.-based Eviction Defense Network called it “thoughtless and irresponsible to throw families out on the street during this health crisis.” [LADN]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Coronavirusevictionsorange county

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Nury Martinez, City Hall (Credit: Twitter, iStock)

City of LA’s $100M rental subsidy program would be boon to multifamily landlords

City of LA’s $100M rental subsidy program would be boon to multifamily landlords
John Atwater, CEO of Prime Group, and Park La Brea (Credit: Brown University, and Park La Brea)

At Prime Group’s 4,200-unit Park La Brea, social distancing is a big problem

At Prime Group’s 4,200-unit Park La Brea, social distancing is a big problem
Rick Caruso, the Grove mall (Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images, and CARUSO)

If you clean it, will they come? Rick Caruso’s visible plan to reopen malls & resorts

If you clean it, will they come? Rick Caruso’s visible plan to reopen malls & resorts
An illustration of Gavin Newsom (Credit: Michael Kovac/WireImage via Getty Images, and iStock)

California OK’s retail re-openings, but leaves key decisions to local officials

California OK’s retail re-openings, but leaves key decisions to local officials
Griffith Park (Credit: iStock)

Developer’s folly means more space at Griffith Park

Developer’s folly means more space at Griffith Park
3M CEO Mike Roman and Altaris Capital Partners Principal Garikai Nyaruwata

N95 mask-maker 3M sells Northridge manufacturing plant

N95 mask-maker 3M sells Northridge manufacturing plant
Fewer homes are selling across Southern California, but low supply helped push pricing up across the region.

Far fewer SoCal homes traded in April, but prices rose

Far fewer SoCal homes traded in April, but prices rose
First District Supervisor Hilda Solis (Credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images)

LA County select reopening target date for restaurants and retailers

LA County select reopening target date for restaurants and retailers
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.