Malibu cliffside home with its own ticket to ride lists for $125M

A Malibu home once owned by Kenny Rogers has listed for $125 million, the latest and priciest ultra-luxury property in the beachside community to hit the market in recent weeks. It also marks the fourth $100 million or more Los Angeles home now on the multiple listings service.

Diana Jenkins, founder of health drinks business NeuroDrinks, is selling the five-bedroom cliffside house on Paradise Cove, the Wall Street Journal reported. In addition to the late country music crooner, previous owners include media mogul Barry Diller.

The 3-acre property includes a railcar leading down to the beach. Chris Cortazzo of Compass has the listing.

The nine-figure offering follows a Tadao Ando designed-home on Malibu Road that recently hit the market for $75 million, along with a slew of low eight-figure Malibu homes that have surfaced on the MLS in the past few weeks. One of them is tech CEO Tom Villante’s Pacific Coast Highway abode that hit the market this month for $35 million.

The recent luxury listings appear to reflect renewed confidence among sellers and agents despite the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. Some coronavirus restrictions have been eased recently, most notably the decision to bring back in-person showings by private appointment. [WSJ] — Matthew Blake