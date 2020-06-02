LA Trade Tech plans new 80K sf building for DTLA campus

Los Angeles Trade Technical College is planning an 80,000-square-foot design center for its Downtown L.A. campus.

The Design and Media Arts Center is set to replace the aging Sage Hall culinary arts building at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Grand Avenue. LATTC is currently building a culinary arts building and a construction technology building on campus, according to Urbanize.

Architecture firm HED announced details of the project on Monday. The building would rise three stories and renderings show an angular, modern-style design. The firm did not announce a timeline for the project.

HED said that the Design and Media Arts Center would consolidate several LATTC programs, including its Fashion Design, Digital Media, and Visual Communications programs. The development site is close to the Fashion District and across the street from the Metro’s Grand/LATTC Station, which is serviced by the A Line.

LATTC is just south of downtown’s South Park neighborhood, which has received heaps of attention from developers in recent years. AEG is expanding the L.A. convention center and across the street several large mixed-use projects have gone up, including Jamison Services and Hankey Investment’s Circa.

Several other smaller projects are popping up north of the campus as well. [Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch