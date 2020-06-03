Open Menu

Join LA’s luxury luminaries for an all-star event June 11

Jade Mills, Josh Flagg, Rayni Williams and Stephen Shapiro will riff on the luxury market and how to thrive in a time of uncertainty

Jun.June 03, 2020
Staff
TRD Associate Publisher Hiten Samtani will host an all-star panel of top L.A luxury residential agents on June 11. He will be in conversation with Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, Rayni Williams of the Williams & Williams Estate Group at Hilton & Hyland, Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency and Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty, who is hosting the talk at his Beverly Hills residence.

Collectively, these top agents have sold billions of dollars worth of some of the nation’s most prized properties, and will share sales strategies and insights on how they think about maintaining and even growing their business during the pandemic.

Click here to join the conversation virtually on Thursday, June 11 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific/ 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

