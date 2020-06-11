California hotels ready the hand sanitizer and close the gyms

Many California hotel operators have adopted new protocols and procedures in anticipation of reopening to the general public this week.

The state government has allowed people to travel starting on Friday. Hotel guests are in for an experience, according to the Los Angeles Times. Capacity limits will be implemented at pools. Gyms and the once-staple breakfast buffet are axed.

Like most other businesses, hotels were overhauled to promote cleanliness and encourage social distancing. Cleaning will be more frequent and arrows will direct foot traffic around crowded areas. Hand sanitizer will be abundant.

Hotels are cleared to reopen Friday alongside a number of other businesses, including bars and gyms. All are required to adopt similar, more rigorous cleaning protocols.

With only so much staff at hand, some hotels are exploring more efficient disinfecting and cleaning technologies, including spray devices for disinfecting into tight nooks and crannies in rooms. Robot vacuum cleaners could also be used to lighten the burden on staff.

California hotel operators are eager to reopen. The pandemic devastated the industry. Thousands of hotel workers were laid off.

Occupancy in L.A. for example, fell from around 75 percent in early March to just 21 percent by the end of that month. Occupancy has been mostly rising for the last several weeks. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch