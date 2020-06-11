Open Menu

Camfield Partners plans warehouse-office combo in Boyle Heights

The firm wants to build a 75K sf facility near the Los Angeles River

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Jun.June 11, 2020 12:30 PM
By Dennis Lynch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The development site at 2830-2900 E. Washington Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps)
The development site at 2830-2900 E. Washington Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps)

Camfield Partners is planning a 75,000-square-foot warehouse flex development at the southern edge of Boyle Heights.

The Laguna Hills-based firm led by Ken Jackson filed for the project with the Los Angeles Department of City Planning on Wednesday.

The project is slated for a vacant lot at 2830-2900 E. Washington Boulevard, a parcel in a large industrial area that runs along the L.A. River southeast of Downtown L.A.

The development site sits in a federal Opportunity Zone, making Camfield eligible for various tax incentives.

Most importantly, developers can defer or even forgo paying capital gains taxes through the program. That also makes it more attractive to investors, which could widen Camfield’s financing options.

The project would include 20,000 square feet of office space and 149 parking spaces, according to the filing.

Camfield’s most recent big project is a ground-up warehouse development in El Sereno for the L.A. Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Section and Property Division. The L.A. City Council approved a $28 million purchase-and-sale agreement with Camfield to build the warehouse in February of last year.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
boyle heightsCamfield Partnerswarehouse

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Riverside County Supervisor Kevin Jeffries (Credit: Inland Valley Development Agency, Riverside County) 

Inland Empire industrial strength is health hazard, opponents say

Inland Empire industrial strength is health hazard, opponents say
Arthur Rasmussen, Jr., Senior Vice President at CBRE

Cold storage demand adds heat to sizzling industrial market

Cold storage demand adds heat to sizzling industrial market
Fort Point partner Christina Pai and AMS chief workforce development officer Ken Wiseman

With SoCal industrial market still hot, warehouse firm sells majority stake

With SoCal industrial market still hot, warehouse firm sells majority stake
Ron Zeff CEO of Carmel Partners and 3318 La Cienega Place (Credit: Google Maps)

Carmel Partners sells West Adams warehouse near its massive resi project

Carmel Partners sells West Adams warehouse near its massive resi project
Colony Capital buys $1.2B industrial portfolio spread across US

Colony Capital buys $1.2B industrial portfolio spread across US

Colony Capital buys $1.2B industrial portfolio spread across US
Luzzatto to convert South LA warehouse to creative offices

Luzzatto to convert South LA warehouse to creative offices

Luzzatto to convert South LA warehouse to creative offices
Multi-family projects filling up Boyle Heights

Multi-family projects filling up Boyle Heights

Multi-family projects filling up Boyle Heights
Fifteen Group secures $155M to refi Boyle Heights resi complex

Fifteen Group secures $155M to refi Boyle Heights resi complex

Fifteen Group secures $155M to refi Boyle Heights resi complex
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.