Camfield Partners plans warehouse-office combo in Boyle Heights

Camfield Partners is planning a 75,000-square-foot warehouse flex development at the southern edge of Boyle Heights.

The Laguna Hills-based firm led by Ken Jackson filed for the project with the Los Angeles Department of City Planning on Wednesday.

The project is slated for a vacant lot at 2830-2900 E. Washington Boulevard, a parcel in a large industrial area that runs along the L.A. River southeast of Downtown L.A.

The development site sits in a federal Opportunity Zone, making Camfield eligible for various tax incentives.

Most importantly, developers can defer or even forgo paying capital gains taxes through the program. That also makes it more attractive to investors, which could widen Camfield’s financing options.

The project would include 20,000 square feet of office space and 149 parking spaces, according to the filing.

Camfield’s most recent big project is a ground-up warehouse development in El Sereno for the L.A. Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Section and Property Division. The L.A. City Council approved a $28 million purchase-and-sale agreement with Camfield to build the warehouse in February of last year.