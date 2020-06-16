Open Menu

Tomer Fridman hit with lawsuit over commission split

A favorite of Kim Kardashian, Fridman is being sued by a former Compass agent for allegedly not sharing the commission on Brentwood home sale

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Jun.June 16, 2020 03:52 PM
By Matthew Blake Research by Jerome Dineen
Tomer Fridman and Brielle Cohen (Credit: Compass and iStock)
Tomer Fridman, Kim Kardashian’s real estate agent of choice, is accused of withholding a split.

The Compass broker is being sued by a former agent, who claims he improperly pocketed the full commission on a $1.8 million Brentwood home sale last October.

Brielle Cohen filed a breach of contract lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court last week, naming Fridman, his mother and fellow broker Isidora, and Compass as defendants, according to the filing.

Compass hired Cohen to work with Fridman’s team in August 2019, according to the suit, and she marketed the Brentwood property on Bundy Drive. Cohen said she never received the commission she was due after the sale closed; she left Compass about a week later. Cohen is now a broker at Pinnacle Estate Properties.

Fridman and Compass denied Cohen’s claims in a written statement, calling the dispute a “simple procurement matter.” The lawsuit does not specify how much Cohen claims she is owed, and Cohen declined comment Tuesday.

A $1.8 million sale would typically net a $108,000 commission — or 6 percent. It would be split by listing and buying agents, with a cut of anywhere from 5 to 40 percent going to the brokerage affiliate.

Other high-profile L.A. agents have been accused of swooping in to steal a commission from more rank-and-file agents who claim to have done all the legwork on a deal.

Like star Compass brokers Aaron Kirman and Sally Forster Jones, the Fridmans have a team of agents.

Tomer and Isadora Fridman joined Compass from Sotheby’s in 2017 in what at the time was another splashy L.A. recruit for the venture capital-backed, New York City-based brokerage.

Besides brokering a $20 million Hidden Hills estate deal for Kim Kardashian, the Fridmans have sold the houses of pop star celebrities like Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Simpson.

Compasslitigationluxury real estate

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.