Onni Group plans 14-story office complex in Hollywood

The developer paid $40M for the site, which is in an Opportunity Zone

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Jun.June 18, 2020 09:40 AM
By Dennis Lynch Research by Jerome Dineen
Onni Group president Rossano De Cotiis and the site (Credit: Google Maps)
Onni Group president Rossano De Cotiis and the site in Hollywood. (Credit: Google Maps)

In one of the larger construction project filings in Los Angeles since the coronavirus took hold, Onni Group is seeking to build a 215,000-square-foot office tower in Hollywood.

An entity controlled by Onni president Rossano De Cotiis filed with the city to build the 14-story tower at 6381 Hollywood Boulevard, records show. The plan would involve demolishing a set of low-rise commercial buildings.

The Vancouver-based firm that has become one of downtown L.A.’s biggest residential developers bought the site in December for $41 million. It is located in a federal Opportunity Zone and a Tier 4 Transit Oriented Communities zone.

Matt Dzurec of the law firm Armbruster Goldsmith & Delvac is representing Onni on the project. Representatives for the development firm did not immediately return a call for comment.

Onni’s largest proposed project in the city, Times Mirror Square, was dealt a massive setback last month. Citing concerns over its lack of affordable units and Onni’s plans for city allocation fees, city planning commissioners ruled it had to redesign the 1.5 million-square-foot, two-tower mixed-use development.

Onni also acquired some existing investment properties around Southern California last year. It paid around $630 million for the 1-million-square-foot Wilshire Courtyard office campus on the Miracle Mile.

It also acquired Decron Properties’ 300,000-square-foot office tower in Huntington Beach for $97.3 million.

