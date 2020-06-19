Get a drink, some new ink and bet on the horses: LA businesses reopen this weekend

Another weekend approaches in Los Angeles and with it another round of reopenings. It sounds like a fun one.

L.A. County has allowed several new business types to reopen this weekend so long as they implement coronavirus mitigation measures, according to the L.A. Times.

They include bars and related businesses like wineries and breweries, tattoo parlors, nail salons, massage parlors, and off-track betting facilities.

The reopenings come as cases of Covid-19 continue to steadily trend upward on a statewide basis. The state reported its highest daily number of new cases on Wednesday: 4,291.

More than half of those new cases were in L.A. County. Health officials said that was because of a backlog of test results and have pointed to the relatively flat daily number of hospitalizations as promising data.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered that all people in the state must wear face coverings in public and high-risk settings, according to the Times. Until now, counties and other jurisdictions were allowed to make their own decisions on face coverings. The state government did not say how that would be enforced.

Counties and cities are given the discretion to reopen businesses once the state gives the go-ahead to move along its phased reopening plan. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch