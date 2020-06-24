Open Menu

LA County targets $800M to house the homeless

Long-term program comes as initiative to lease hotel rooms for coronavirus-vulnerable people is set to expire

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Jun.June 24, 2020 11:47 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
LAHSA Executive Director Heidi Marston
LAHSA Executive Director Heidi Marston

Los Angeles County is proposing an $800 million program aimed at creating more permanent housing for thousands of homeless people, as its short-term leases with hotels to shelter that population are set to expire.

The L.A. Homeless Services Authority’s three-year proposal calls for bridge housing, rental subsidies and rehousing, according to the Los Angeles Times. Bridge housing has been a fraught issue in the city of L.A., where local residents frequently push back on the city siting bridge housing in their neighborhoods.

The massive county initiative would potentially assist upwards of 15,000 homeless people who are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus, much as the state-funded Project Roomkey program was intended to do. That temporary program, which involved renting hotel rooms — many of which had been empty because of the pandemic — will end next month when the leases expire.

Project Roomkey has also fallen short of its goals in many California jurisdictions. L.A. County, which now has at least 67,000 homeless people, secured just 4,000 rooms.

County Homeless Services Authority Executive Director Heidi Marston said in a statement that the agency was “not backing away” from the goal of housing 15,000 people. “We know how to house them,” she said. “We need the resources from the city, county, state and federal government to do it.”

The plan, which has not been funded, would use $200 million from existing programs but would require an additional $600 million, according to the report. That additional funding could come from federal and state coronavirus relief programs. [LAT]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirushomelessnessHousing crisis

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Nury Martinez

LA approves biggest rent relief program of any city in US. Is it enough?

LA approves biggest rent relief program of any city in US. Is it enough?
Alicia Silverstone from the film 'Clueless', 1995, and a rendering of the Beverly Center (Credit: Paramount Pictures/Getty Images, and Beverly Center via Los Angeles Times)

For LA’s malls, lawsuits could be the next crisis

For LA’s malls, lawsuits could be the next crisis
Scott Wiener, Lena Gonzalez

California bill to empower bar & restaurant owners in lease renegotiations is dead

California bill to empower bar & restaurant owners in lease renegotiations is dead
Coronavirus cases are on the rise in L.A., but the push to reopen continues.

Get a drink, some new ink and bet on the horses: LA businesses reopen this weekend

Get a drink, some new ink and bet on the horses: LA businesses reopen this weekend
San Francisco (Credit: iStock)

San Francisco rents gets huge correction

San Francisco rents gets huge correction
Councilmember Mike Bonin (Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Another gut-punch: LA City Council mulls apartment vacancy tax ballot measure

Another gut-punch: LA City Council mulls apartment vacancy tax ballot measure
Some California college students are cutting big checks to their landlords to break leases (Credit: iStock)

College students pay up to break leases and ditch dorms

College students pay up to break leases and ditch dorms
L.A. Residents Buy In Bakersfield For Value (Credit: iStock)

Value makes Bakersfield a top destination for Angelenos

Value makes Bakersfield a top destination for Angelenos
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.