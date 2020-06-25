LA Angels have a plan to build an Anaheim neighborhood from scratch

The city of Anaheim released details of an ambitious new proposal from the Los Angeles Angels to redevelop the 153 acres of parking lots surrounding Angels Stadium with millions of square feet of mixed-use space.

More importantly to fans, it’s a plan that would keep the Angels in Anaheim for at least the next three decades.

SRB Management Company, an entity controlled by Angels team owner Arte Moreno and his family, submitted to the city the conceptual master plan dubbed “Big A: 2050” earlier this week.

The Anaheim City Council approved a purchase and sale agreement with SRB in December for the land. “Final agreements and plans” could come to the city council by October, the city said.

Generally speaking, the immediate area around the stadium is slated for 2.7 million square feet of office and 1.1 million square feet of retail and dining.

Most of the 5,175 apartments and condominiums would be built to the west and south. A 943-room hotel would be part of the residential area. There would also be a five-acre park.

If the team and the city go forward with the plan, it means the city of Long Beach will have plenty of time to formulate their next pitch to the team. City officials laid on the charm last year trying to woo the team from its longtime Orange County home.

Last February, city officials offered the team a 13-acre waterfront plot for a new stadium — estimated to cost around $1.1 billion — next to the Long Beach Arena. A few months later they agreed to negotiate for a bigger parcel including the arena site itself.