Open Menu

Construction union pulls “anti-Semitic” Scott Wiener attack ad

The Facebook ad showed Wiener clutching Monopoly money

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Jul.July 01, 2020 10:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
California State Senator Scott Wiener and Construction Trades Council President Robbie Hunter
California State Senator Scott Wiener and Construction Trades Council President Robbie Hunter

A powerful construction labor union withdrew a political ad criticizing California State Sen. Scott Wiener after the state legislature’s Jewish Caucus said it played on anti-Semitic stereotypes.

The State Building and Construction Trades Council also apologized for the Facebook advertisement, which depicted Wiener clutching Monopoly money against a backdrop of a Monopoly game board, according to CalMatters. The union has over 450,000 members across the state.

The ad criticized Wiener for Senate Bill 899, which would make it easier for schools and religious organizations to build low-income housing on their properties. The labor union wants lawmakers to require union labor on such projects.
The advertisement linked to the website of an outside organization that accused Wiener of “selling out” to developers, according to CalMatters.

The State Building Trades designed the advertisement in-house and initially pushed back on accusations of anti-Semitism. Robbie Hunter, president of the group, said that the union had designed identical ads depicting other lawmakers with the Monopoly backdrop, but never released them.

“… people that do the wrong things sometimes try to hide behind any issue they can hide behind,” he said.

State Building Trades removed the ad the next day and released a statement apologizing for it.

Wiener said that “a certain kind of ad can be offensive in one context, and not the other.”

“And the reality is that for as long as there have been Jews, there has been slander against us, that we are money-grubbing, greedy and trying to control the world. And that’s what makes it anti-Semitic,” he said. [CalMatters]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Developmentlabor unionsScott Wiener

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Federal authorities charged developer Serena Shi in an alleged $20 million EB-5 scam

Coachella condo project at center of $20M alleged EB-5 fraud

Coachella condo project at center of $20M alleged EB-5 fraud
California State Senator Scott Wiener

Coronavirus could hurt LA’s density push

Coronavirus could hurt LA’s density push
Renters across LA are at their wits end with construction and renovations (Credit: iStock)

LA renters stuck at home are fed up with ‘disruptive’ construction projects

LA renters stuck at home are fed up with ‘disruptive’ construction projects
Mayor Eric Garcetti and SoFi Stadium Justin Sullivan and Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images)

LA will shut down construction sites that don’t follow COVID-19 guidelines

LA will shut down construction sites that don’t follow COVID-19 guidelines
State Senator Scott Wiener (Credit: Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

SB-50 redux? State Sen. Scott Wiener presents his latest density bill

SB-50 redux? State Sen. Scott Wiener presents his latest density bill
Sen. Scott Wiener’s AB 50 fails to get enough votes (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)

RIP SB 50: Housing bill that would have boosted density fails again

RIP SB 50: Housing bill that would have boosted density fails again
Architect Simon Park and a rendering of the project (Credit: SSPSTUDIO ARCHITECTURE & URBAN DESIGN)

Boyle Heights slated for another mixed-use project

Boyle Heights slated for another mixed-use project
Monica Rodriguez orchestrated the nixing of a residential project set for the Verdugo Hills Golf Course (Credit: Google Maps, Wikipedia)

The threat of fire doomed this Tujunga resi project. Now the developer will sue

The threat of fire doomed this Tujunga resi project. Now the developer will sue
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.