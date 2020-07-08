Former LA Ram to auction Chatsworth home with no reserve

Former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mark Barron sells his Chatsworth home next week to the highest bidder.

The two-acre property is set to hit the auction block with no reserve on July 14, according to the L.A. Daily News. No reserve means there is no minimum price for bidding.

High-end, pricey homes don’t often sell at auction. Auctions can be quick ways to liquidate a property, but they come with their own complications. With no reserve, there’s always a chance that a property will sell for well below market value.

The property is part of the guard-gated Indian Springs Estates community. The house spans just under 7,500 square feet with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The kitchen has a large center island with seating. There’s also a formal dining room and a formal living room.

The house is in the center of the property and features sizable lawns in both the front and back of the property. The latter has a swimming pool, fire pit, basketball court, and a grilling area. There’s a large motor court in the front of the home as well as a four-car garage.

Barron paid $2.8 million for the home in 2016, shortly after signing a five-year contract with the Rams worth $45 million. He was released in 2019 and that same year signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the team released him in March.

The property was listed for $4 million last month, although Heritage Auctions’ Nate Schar said that Barron has been looking for a buyer for some time. [LADN] — Dennis Lynch