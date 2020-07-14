Open Menu

WS Communities nabs $150M loan for six renovations and a development site

Madison Realty Capital provided financing for properties in Santa Monica, San Fernando Valley

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Jul.July 14, 2020 02:40 PM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
WS Communities CEO Scott Walter and VP of Finance Gregory Proniloff, Madison Realty Capital’s Josh Zegen, 1433 Euclid Street in Santa Monica; and rendering of mixed-use project at 3030 Nebraska Avenue in Santa Monica (Credit: Google Maps and Madison Realty Capital)
WS Communities CEO Scott Walter and VP of Finance Gregory Proniloff, Madison Realty Capital’s Josh Zegen, 1433 Euclid Street in Santa Monica; and rendering of mixed-use project at 3030 Nebraska Avenue in Santa Monica (Credit: Google Maps and Madison Realty Capital)

New York-based Madison Realty Capital is continuing its West Coast expansion with another loan to landlord and developer WS Communities.

Madison, a developer and private lender, has provided a $150 million financing package for seven properties in Santa Monica and the San Fernando Valley, including six multifamily assets and a mixed-use development site, The Real Deal has learned.

In a statement, Madison co-founder and managing principal Josh Zegen said the multifamily market in L.A. is limited, there’s a high barrier to entry, and they’ve worked with WS Communities before.

The loan will replace existing debt and finance WS Communities’s renovations on four rental properties in Santa Monica: the 11-unit 1007 Lincoln Boulevard, the six-unit 1038 10th Street, the seven-unit 1516 Stanford Street, and the 22-unit 1433 Euclid Street; as well as two in the Valley: the 80-unit 11611 Blucher Avenue in Granada Hills and the 60-unit 7810 Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Canoga Park.

The package also includes bridge financing for a future mixed-use development site in Santa Monica, located at 3030 Nebraska Avenue and 3025 Olympic Boulevard.

Avison Young’s Justin Piasecki, Jay Maddox and Ethan Blum brokered the loan deal, and RST Capital Partners’ Rahim Thobani advised on the transaction.

Madison, among the largest real estate lenders in New York City, has increased its footprint on the West Coast in recent years.

In March, Madison provided WS Communities with a $157 million loan for the development of 10 new apartment buildings in Santa Monica, with 849 rental units and 35,000 square feet of retail space. Last last year, the lender also provided a $345 million loan for seven of WS’ properties, including two ground-up developments.

Other Madison debt deals in Los Angeles include a $20 million construction loan to MarMar Group for a 16-unit project in Beverly Hills, and an $80 million refinancing of a 307-unit multifamily complex on Wilshire Boulevard in Westchester.

WS Communities’ principals are Adam, Alan and Alex Shekhter, the sons of prolific Santa Monica apartment developer Neil Shekhter. Scott Walter, the CEO, was also previously responsible for acquisitions and development at the elder Shekhter’s NMS Properties.

Contact Kevin Sun at [email protected]

Read more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Madison Realty CapitalSan Fernando ValleySanta Monicaws communities

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
8940 N Reseda Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps)

Developers eye Northridge site for 51-unit apartment complex

Developers eye Northridge site for 51-unit apartment complex
6156 Ramirez Canyon Road and 20 37th Place (Credit: Redfin)

This way to the beach: Homes next to ocean topped priciest sales

This way to the beach: Homes next to ocean topped priciest sales
Shops were looted in Santa Monica (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Looters cleared out retailers while police clashed with protesters in Santa Monica and Long Beach

Looters cleared out retailers while police clashed with protesters in Santa Monica and Long Beach
3M CEO Mike Roman and Altaris Capital Partners Principal Garikai Nyaruwata

N95 mask-maker 3M sells Northridge manufacturing plant

N95 mask-maker 3M sells Northridge manufacturing plant
Related California CEO William Witte and the project site (Credit: Google Maps)

Related California eyes latest project in Downtown Santa Monica

Related California eyes latest project in Downtown Santa Monica
The building at 8201 Woodley Avenue and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman (Credit: Google Maps)

Blackstone pays $83M for pair of industrial properties in Van Nuys

Blackstone pays $83M for pair of industrial properties in Van Nuys
From left: Alan, Adam, and Alex Shekhter, with renderings of 501 Broadway and 601 Colorado (Credit: WS Communities and LinkedIn)

Shekhters’ WS Communities lands $157M loan to build 850 rental units in Santa Monica

Shekhters’ WS Communities lands $157M loan to build 850 rental units in Santa Monica
1314 7th Street, Santa Monica and Divco West CEO Stuart Shiff

Rockwood Capital pays $66M for Santa Monica phone building

Rockwood Capital pays $66M for Santa Monica phone building
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.