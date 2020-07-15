Open Menu

Onni Group’s Times Mirror Square project clears major hurdle

The Canadian developer agreed to reserve affordable units after contending it wasn’t required to do so

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Jul.July 15, 2020 11:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A rendering of Times Mirror Square
A rendering of Times Mirror Square

After a bit of arm twisting, Onni Group has agreed to reserve 34 “middle income” affordable units at its Times Mirror Square project in Downtown Los Angeles.

The L.A. City Planning Commission approved the 1,130-unit project under that stipulation at a hearing on Tuesday, according to Commercial Observer. The project now goes to the City Council’s Planning and Land Use Commission.

The CPC spent much of the meeting criticizing the lack of affordable housing and what some commissioners called a lackluster new design for the 1.51-million-square-foot development.

In May, the CPC told Onni to redesign the project and incorporate affordable housing. Onni Group representative Dan Goldsmith said the delays and the slowdown related to the coronavirus pandemic made it “very possible” that Onni would scrap the project altogether.

On Tuesday, Goldsmith contended that onsite affordable housing “would jeopardize the project’s financial viability” and isn’t required for approval because Times Mirror Square doesn’t require a zone change, general plan amendment, or density bonus.

Ultimately however, Onni said it would repurpose $7.3 million originally intended for historic preservation of the project site, which includes the Art Deco former home of the L.A. Times, to fund the 34 middle income units.

The Times Mirror Square project has faced several hurdles since Onni Group purchased the former L.A. Times headquarters in 2016 for just over $100 million.

That included opposition to Onni’s planned demolition of a 1970s-era office building on the site. The City Council approved demolition in 2018. [Commercial Observer]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Downtown Los Angelespolitics

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
712 Olive St. (Credit: Google Maps)

Lawsuits force Atlas Capital’s DTLA project to chart new path

Lawsuits force Atlas Capital’s DTLA project to chart new path
Alicia Silverstone from the film 'Clueless', 1995, and a rendering of the Beverly Center (Credit: Paramount Pictures/Getty Images, and Beverly Center via Los Angeles Times)

For LA’s malls, lawsuits could be the next crisis

For LA’s malls, lawsuits could be the next crisis
Bryan Domyan and the S. Hope Street development site (Credit: Google Maps)

Developer plans 144-key hotel near near Staples Center

Developer plans 144-key hotel near near Staples Center
Rendering of the project

LA Trade Tech plans new 80K sf building for DTLA campus

LA Trade Tech plans new 80K sf building for DTLA campus
Gary Gold, Paul George, Deandre Jordan, Jeff Bezos, and Garrett Camp (Credit: Getty Images, Flickr, Hilton & Hyland, Google Maps, Realtor, Pinterest, and iStock)

Long live NAR: Agents won’t defy powerful trade group in pocket listings spat

Long live NAR: Agents won’t defy powerful trade group in pocket listings spat
From left: Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmember Jose Huizar, and Mayor Eric Garcetti (Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images, and Twitter)

“Greed, corruption, and deception”: City’s top pols want Huizar out

“Greed, corruption, and deception”: City’s top pols want Huizar out
Onni Group’s Rossano DeCotiis and a rendering of the project

Onni Group must redesign Times Mirror Square project, but the clock is ticking

Onni Group must redesign Times Mirror Square project, but the clock is ticking
Smoke Tokes was one business that burned over the weekend (Credit: APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

Federal investigators probe large fire at cannabis products warehouse

Federal investigators probe large fire at cannabis products warehouse
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.