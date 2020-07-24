Open Menu

Canfield plans 85-unit apartment complex in East Hollywood

The complex would rise near the Vermont/Santa Monica Red Line station

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Jul.July 24, 2020 11:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The site for the planned 85-unit apartment complex (Credit: Google Maps)
The site for the planned 85-unit apartment complex (Credit: Google Maps)

Canfield Development wants to build an 85-unit apartment building on Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood.

The eight-story complex would rise at 4750 W. Santa Monica Boulevard at the corner of N. New Hampshire Avenue, according to Urbanize. The complex would replace a single-family home and a small commercial building.

That’s a block away from the Vermont/Santa Monica Metro Red Line station, where the Little Tokyo Service Center is planning housing. Canfield took advantage of that through the city’s Transit Oriented Communities program.

The TOC program provides entitlements such as density bonuses and open space reductions for developments near transit that rent a certain number of units below market rate.

Those incentives are more significant the closer a project is to transit. Canfield requested increased height and floor area beyond zoning and will set aside 10 units for “extremely low-income” renters, according to Urbanize.

The residential units are planned as a mix of studio, one-, two-, and four-bedroom units. There’s also about 1,200 square feet of retail space planned, as well as 72 parking spaces across two basement levels.

Canfield has four projects under construction in the L.A. area, including a 73-unit student housing complex near the University of Southern California that has a projected completion date next year. [Urbanize] Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
East HollywoodMultifamily Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Los Angeles apartments (Credit: iStock)

Expanded unemployment has kept California renters afloat. But that’s set to expire

Expanded unemployment has kept California renters afloat. But that’s set to expire
Neil Kadisha, Jaime Lee, and the building (Credit: CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Jamison sells 72-unit Koreatown complex to Omninet

Jamison sells 72-unit Koreatown complex to Omninet
Downtown Los Angeles (Credit: iStock)

Average June rent hike in LA was smallest in 5 years

Average June rent hike in LA was smallest in 5 years
8940 N Reseda Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps)

Developers eye Northridge site for 51-unit apartment complex

Developers eye Northridge site for 51-unit apartment complex
Mike Bonin

LA punts on apartment vacancy tax ballot measure

LA punts on apartment vacancy tax ballot measure
Nury Martinez

LA approves biggest rent relief program of any city in US. Is it enough?

LA approves biggest rent relief program of any city in US. Is it enough?
Councilmember Mike Bonin (Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Another gut-punch: LA City Council mulls apartment vacancy tax ballot measure

Another gut-punch: LA City Council mulls apartment vacancy tax ballot measure
Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Chief Justice of California

California judges postpone decision on resuming evictions and foreclosures

California judges postpone decision on resuming evictions and foreclosures
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.