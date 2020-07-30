Open Menu

Bezos buys Beverly Hills bungalow next to his massive mansion

Amazon chief drops $10M for property that shares hedge line with $165M estate he bought from David Geffen in February

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Jul.July 30, 2020 10:55 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jeff Bezos and the Beverly Hills home (Getty, Realtor)
Jeff Bezos and the Beverly Hills home (Getty, Realtor)

Jeff Bezos has scooped up a Beverly Hills home next door to the 10-acre estate he bought from David Geffen for a record $165 million in February.

Amazon’s founder and CEO paid $10 million for the two-story home through a trust, according to Variety. Built in 1930, it encompasses 4,615 square feet, and has three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

The property sold for $5.45 million in 2018 and was then renovated. It never hit the Multiple Listing Service and it’s unclear whether the seller was shopping the property with an agent. The National Association of Realtors effectively banned so-called pocket listings nationwide earlier this year. A judge recently allowed the ban to stand but said a group opposing the measure could revise their lawsuit.

A pre-renovation listing from 2018 called the new Bezos home a “romantic pied-a-terre” with six fireplaces, a library, and a central courtyard, according to Variety. The backyard had a vegetable and rose garden and shares a small hedge line with the massive estate Bezos bought from Geffen, which was designed in the 1930s for Jack Warner, the former president of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Bezos was shopping for properties in the L.A. area earlier this year before closing the deal for that 9-acre compound. Bezos also purchased a nearby plot of undeveloped land for $90 million from the estate of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. [Variety] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
AmazonBeverly HillsCelebrity Real EstateJeff Bezos

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Robert Flaxman (Getty, iStock)

Developer in college cheating scandal lists Beverly Hills properties for $38M

Developer in college cheating scandal lists Beverly Hills properties for $38M
Adam Neumann and the home (Credit: Jackal Pan/Visual China Group via Getty Images and Zillow)

Adam Neumann listing Bay Area “Guitar House” for $27.5M

Adam Neumann listing Bay Area “Guitar House” for $27.5M
Victorino Noval and the mountain (Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Feds move to seize Mountain of Beverly Hills

Feds move to seize Mountain of Beverly Hills
Matthew Perry and the apartment (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images and Compass)

Matthew Perry slashes price on massive Century City penthouse

Matthew Perry slashes price on massive Century City penthouse
Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli sold their 12,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion (Credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage via Getty Images and Realtor.com via Dirt.com)

Facing jail time, Lori Loughlin sells Bel Air manse at huge discount

Facing jail time, Lori Loughlin sells Bel Air manse at huge discount
Miley Cyrus cuts $5M off-market deal for a Hidden Hills abode

Miley Cyrus cuts $5M off-market deal for a Hidden Hills abode

Miley Cyrus cuts $5M off-market deal for a Hidden Hills abode
Bernard Arnault and a map of the properties (Credit: ERIC PIERMONT/AFP via Getty Images, and Google Maps)

LVMH picks up another Beverly Hills storefront near hotel development site

LVMH picks up another Beverly Hills storefront near hotel development site
LeBron James and the home at 9955 Beverly Grove Dr.

Another palace for the king: LeBron James buys Beverly Hills mansion: sources

Another palace for the king: LeBron James buys Beverly Hills mansion: sources
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.