Bezos buys Beverly Hills bungalow next to his massive mansion

Jeff Bezos has scooped up a Beverly Hills home next door to the 10-acre estate he bought from David Geffen for a record $165 million in February.

Amazon’s founder and CEO paid $10 million for the two-story home through a trust, according to Variety. Built in 1930, it encompasses 4,615 square feet, and has three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

The property sold for $5.45 million in 2018 and was then renovated. It never hit the Multiple Listing Service and it’s unclear whether the seller was shopping the property with an agent. The National Association of Realtors effectively banned so-called pocket listings nationwide earlier this year. A judge recently allowed the ban to stand but said a group opposing the measure could revise their lawsuit.

A pre-renovation listing from 2018 called the new Bezos home a “romantic pied-a-terre” with six fireplaces, a library, and a central courtyard, according to Variety. The backyard had a vegetable and rose garden and shares a small hedge line with the massive estate Bezos bought from Geffen, which was designed in the 1930s for Jack Warner, the former president of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Bezos was shopping for properties in the L.A. area earlier this year before closing the deal for that 9-acre compound. Bezos also purchased a nearby plot of undeveloped land for $90 million from the estate of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. [Variety] — Dennis Lynch