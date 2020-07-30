Open Menu

SoCal developers say demand for office, retail space will continue to drop

A UCLA study, which included Bay Area, found coronavirus effect will leave industrial and resi largely sectors unscathed

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Jul.July 30, 2020 10:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)
Looking into the future, Southern California real estate investors predict demand for apartments will grow. Not so for commercial real estate. (iStock)

The demand for office and retail space will continue to drop in the next few years in Southern California, but the need for apartments and industrial space will not diminish.

That’s according to the “Allen Matkins/UCLA Anderson Forecast” of developers and investors in SoCal and the Bay Area, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The survey’s three-year outlook focuses on the fallout from the coronavirus.

Around 75 percent of respondents said that the pandemic hadn’t changed their plans in the tight multifamily sector, but many respondents said the pandemic was factoring into plans in other markets.

The survey results suggest growth in the office sector won’t pick back up until 2021. A third of respondents said they were scaling back plans to develop new office space and three-quarters said their finances were stressed by the leasing environment, according to the Times.

Office tenants across L.A. County are trying to downsize their footprints to save on costs. During the second quarter, the amount of available sublease space increased from 1.1 million square feet to a record 6.1 million square feet.

Around two-thirds of respondents working in the Bay Area and Southern California said they would not develop any new retail properties in the next 12 months.

Conversely, respondents were bullish on the industrial sector — 60 percent of respondents in logistics-heavy SoCal said they were planning a new industrial project and 39 percent said they were planning multiple. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Coronavirusindustrial real estateMultifamily Real EstateOffice Real EstateRetail Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(iStock)

LA County sublease space hits record level in Q2

LA County sublease space hits record level in Q2
BH Properties CEO Steve Gozini (BH Properties, iStock)

BH Properties launches $200M fund to capitalize on troubled real estate

BH Properties launches $200M fund to capitalize on troubled real estate
The site for the planned 85-unit apartment complex (Credit: Google Maps)

Canfield plans 85-unit apartment complex in East Hollywood

Canfield plans 85-unit apartment complex in East Hollywood
There were fewer deals across Southern California in June than any other year

SoCal housing market rebounds in June but still lags far behind 2019

SoCal housing market rebounds in June but still lags far behind 2019
Mayor Lindsey Horvath

West Hollywood extends eviction ban, with caveats

West Hollywood extends eviction ban, with caveats
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (Credit: Brandon Williams/FilmMagic)

LA is “on the brink” of a stay-at-home order, Garcetti says

LA is “on the brink” of a stay-at-home order, Garcetti says
Los Angeles apartments (Credit: iStock)

Expanded unemployment has kept California renters afloat. But that’s set to expire

Expanded unemployment has kept California renters afloat. But that’s set to expire
Neil Kadisha, Jaime Lee, and the building (Credit: CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Jamison sells 72-unit Koreatown complex to Omninet

Jamison sells 72-unit Koreatown complex to Omninet
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.