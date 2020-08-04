Open Menu

In tough market, West Hollywood condo developer plans $100M listing

Confidence in record-setting deal comes amid downturn and trend away from vertical living

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Aug.August 04, 2020 08:11 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Frederik Eklund and a rendering of 8899 Beverly Boulevard (Getty, building courtesy of 8899 Beverly)
Frederik Eklund and a rendering of 8899 Beverly Boulevard (Getty, building courtesy of 8899 Beverly)

The construction of a West Hollywood condo isn’t scheduled for completion until next year but its developer vows to sell a single unit for north of $100 million.

Tyler Siegel of Townscape Partners told the Wall Street Journal that he plans to list the 20,000-square-foot penthouse suite at The Residences at 8899 Beverly Boulevard for between $100 million to $160 million.

As the Wall Street Journal points out, a $100 million sale would triple the Los Angeles County record for largest ever condo deal, which was Candy Spelling buying a $35 million penthouse at The Century in 2010.

Townscape Partners is building the 10-story, 38-unit complex at the former home of the Los Angeles International Design Center. The developer opened sales offices in November, but they briefly shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s not clear if units have sold.

Los Angeles County condo sales dropped roughly 30 percent between the second quarter of 2020 compared to quarter two of 2019, amid the coronavirus pandemic. And luxury agents are predicting a long-term decreased demand for high-end vertical living.

Townscape Partners is billing the penthouse, whose amenities include a private elevator, as an exception to that notion. The home’s listing agent Fredrik Eklund of Douglas Elliman told the Journal interest in the ultra-luxury condos increased of late.

Townscape, which is backed by New York-based investment firm Angelo Gordon & Co., acquired the building for $39 million in 2012. The firm is also behind the 191-unit condo project at 8150 Sunset Boulevard, designed by Gehry International.

Matthew Blake [Wall Street Journal]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
condosluxury real estateWest Hollywood

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Clare Bronfman and 8517 Franklin Avenue (Patrick McMullan/Getty, Zillow)

Heiress and sex cult financier sues over West Hollywood swimming pool

Heiress and sex cult financier sues over West Hollywood swimming pool
Mayor Lindsey Horvath

West Hollywood extends eviction ban, with caveats

West Hollywood extends eviction ban, with caveats
An illustration of Fortress Investment Group CEO Wesley Edens (Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images, and Zillow)

Do I hear $90M? Fortress now wants to auction Hearst estate

Do I hear $90M? Fortress now wants to auction Hearst estate
Mauricio Umansky and the office (Credit: Google Maps)

The Agency closes Palm Springs office amid larger cuts

The Agency closes Palm Springs office amid larger cuts
LeBron James and the home at 9955 Beverly Grove Dr.

Another palace for the king: LeBron James buys Beverly Hills mansion: sources

Another palace for the king: LeBron James buys Beverly Hills mansion: sources
Michael Rosenfeld and a rendering of Century Plaza (Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for THR)

Inside Michael Rosenfeld’s $1.8B odyssey at Century Plaza

Inside Michael Rosenfeld’s $1.8B odyssey at Century Plaza
The Hearst mansion's fate is tied into bankruptcy court. (Credit: Istock)

Hearst mansion owner’s bankrupt LLC got a $150K federal bailout

Hearst mansion owner’s bankrupt LLC got a $150K federal bailout
Elon Musk and the home (Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images and Sotheby's via Money.com)

One down, six to go: Elon Musk sells Bel Air mansion for $29M

One down, six to go: Elon Musk sells Bel Air mansion for $29M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.