Open Menu

Dedeaux, Stockbridge boost industrial portfolio

JV pays $25M for 214K sf warehouse in Santa Clarita

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Aug.August 07, 2020 10:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Brett Dedeaux and the property (Credit: Dedeaux Properties and DB&R Marketing Communications via Commercial Observer)
Brett Dedeaux and the property (Credit: Dedeaux Properties and DB&R Marketing Communications via Commercial Observer)

Dedeaux Properties and Stockbridge Capital Group have picked up a Santa Clarita warehouse, which the joint venture intends to improve and add creative office space.

The duo paid $28.4 million for the 214,400-square-foot property at 42903 Avenue Kearny, according to Commercial Observer. The seller was Green Barn Inc. The property, the largest that had been on the market, is part of the 1,100-acre Valencia Industrial Center.

The warehouse will be renovated, and additional creative office space will be developed, according to the report. The property has been vacant since late last year, when tenant AmerisourceBergen, a drug wholesaler, moved out.

Last August, Dedeaux paid $92 million for a 1-million-square-foot distribution center in the Inland Empire. It was one of the largest single asset industrial acquisitions in Southern California in 2019. Dedeaux sold the property to TA Realty for $100 million earlier this year.

In December, Stockbridge acquired a portfolio of about 24 industrial properties in Chicago. The firm paid $43.1 million for the purchase in the city’s growing data center market.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles entered 2020 as one of the tightest industrial markets in the country with a vacancy rate of just 1.4 percent. The market slowed somewhat in the first quarter as the pandemic hit. Vacancy rose to 2.7 percent after negative net absorption of 2.2 million square feet.

Still, the county remains one of the tightest and most expensive industrial markets, thanks largely to the ports of L.A. and Long Beach, which are the two busiest in the country. Logistics space remains in high demand, and has even become more attractive to companies like Amazon as the pandemic has worn on. The e-commerce giant is planning to increase its fulfillment center footprint by 50 percent this year. [CO]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
industrial real estateLogistics

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(iStock)

SoCal developers say demand for office, retail space will continue to drop

SoCal developers say demand for office, retail space will continue to drop
Aerial of inland empire industrial areas (Credit: CBRE via OBSERVER MEDIA)

The Inland Empire’s booming logistics industry is a double-edge sword

The Inland Empire’s booming logistics industry is a double-edge sword
Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt and Woodridge CEO Michael Rosenfeld with 101 S. Marengo Avenue, and a rendering of the building (Credit: Google Maps)

CRE investment sales in LA sank like a stone in May

CRE investment sales in LA sank like a stone in May
Jeff Bezos and the IAC Commerce Center (Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images and IAC Commerce Center)

Amazon expands LA footprint with big warehouse lease

Amazon expands LA footprint with big warehouse lease
Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt

Brookfield scoops up Carson industrial properties for $64M

Brookfield scoops up Carson industrial properties for $64M
3M CEO Mike Roman and Altaris Capital Partners Principal Garikai Nyaruwata

N95 mask-maker 3M sells Northridge manufacturing plant

N95 mask-maker 3M sells Northridge manufacturing plant
The Uihlein family and a rendering of Ontario Ranch Logistics Center (Credit: Colliers International and Uline)

Shipping supply giant inks 1.2M sf lease deal in Inland Empire

Shipping supply giant inks 1.2M sf lease deal in Inland Empire
The LA region’s industrial market suffered under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic

LA industrial market takes biggest loss since 2008

LA industrial market takes biggest loss since 2008
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.