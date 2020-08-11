Open Menu

Simon Cowell’s got talent for off-market home deals

Talent show creator and judge sells Beverly Hills home for $25M

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Aug.August 11, 2020 02:05 PM
By Matthew Blake Research by Jerome Dineen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Simon Cowell and the home (Credit: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage via Getty Images, and Google Maps)
Simon Cowell and the home (Credit: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage via Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Simon Cowell may have a hidden talent for selling homes.

The creator and host of “America’s Got Talent” sold his Beverly Hills mansion for $25 million, well above what listings platforms Redfin and Zillow had valued it. The off-market deal was also more than three times what Cowell had paid for the property more than 15 years ago.

Cowell sold the 9,600-square-foot home at 717 North Palm Drive to the Alon Abady Trust, a Beverly Hills-based holding company, according to Los Angeles County Clerk’s Office. Alon Abady is also managing partner of Waterfall Bridge Capital. In one of his deals, he paid $15.3 million for a Sawtelle office building in 2017, which bought from real estate attorney Ronald Richards.

Messages left with Abady were not returned.

Cowell, who helped spawn the talent show competition TV boom with “American Idol,” purchased the Beverly Hills home for $8 million in 2004, according to Redfin. The seller reportedly was Jennifer Lopez, according to Canyon News, a Westside Los Angeles news site. The site reported two weeks ago that Cowell was shopping the home.

The home is on nearly an acre of land and was built in 1985. It has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and was renovated a couple of years after Cowell bought it. Redfin’s estimate had the home valued at $19.2 million, while Zillows pegged it at $15.3 million.

Cowell also owns a $25 million home on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, which he purchased in 2017. On Saturday, he had an accident while cycling around his Malibu enclave on a newly purchased electric bike, and underwent surgery after breaking his back in several places, according to CNN.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Beverly HillsLA Luxury MarketLA luxury real estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli (Credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage via Getty Images)

Lori Loughlin, ahead of jail sentencing, picks up Hidden Hills mansion

Lori Loughlin, ahead of jail sentencing, picks up Hidden Hills mansion
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt in the old days, with the home (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Brad and Jen’s old Beverly Hills estate sells at big discount

Brad and Jen’s old Beverly Hills estate sells at big discount
(Realtor.com)

Spec mansions in Beverly Park, Beverly Hills sell at big discounts

Spec mansions in Beverly Park, Beverly Hills sell at big discounts
Jeff Bezos and the Beverly Hills home (Getty, Realtor)

Bezos buys Beverly Hills bungalow next to his massive mansion

Bezos buys Beverly Hills bungalow next to his massive mansion
Robert Flaxman (Getty, iStock)

Developer in college cheating scandal lists Beverly Hills properties for $38M

Developer in college cheating scandal lists Beverly Hills properties for $38M
Victorino Noval and the mountain (Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Feds move to seize Mountain of Beverly Hills

Feds move to seize Mountain of Beverly Hills
Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli sold their 12,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion (Credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage via Getty Images and Realtor.com via Dirt.com)

Facing jail time, Lori Loughlin sells Bel Air manse at huge discount

Facing jail time, Lori Loughlin sells Bel Air manse at huge discount
The Hearst mansion got an emergency federal loan (Credit: Jade Mills Estates)

Fortress Investment accuses Hearst estate owner of fraud

Fortress Investment accuses Hearst estate owner of fraud
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.