Simon Cowell may have a hidden talent for selling homes.

The creator and host of “America’s Got Talent” sold his Beverly Hills mansion for $25 million, well above what listings platforms Redfin and Zillow had valued it. The off-market deal was also more than three times what Cowell had paid for the property more than 15 years ago.

Cowell sold the 9,600-square-foot home at 717 North Palm Drive to the Alon Abady Trust, a Beverly Hills-based holding company, according to Los Angeles County Clerk’s Office. Alon Abady is also managing partner of Waterfall Bridge Capital. In one of his deals, he paid $15.3 million for a Sawtelle office building in 2017, which bought from real estate attorney Ronald Richards.

Messages left with Abady were not returned.

Cowell, who helped spawn the talent show competition TV boom with “American Idol,” purchased the Beverly Hills home for $8 million in 2004, according to Redfin. The seller reportedly was Jennifer Lopez, according to Canyon News, a Westside Los Angeles news site. The site reported two weeks ago that Cowell was shopping the home.

The home is on nearly an acre of land and was built in 1985. It has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and was renovated a couple of years after Cowell bought it. Redfin’s estimate had the home valued at $19.2 million, while Zillows pegged it at $15.3 million.

Cowell also owns a $25 million home on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, which he purchased in 2017. On Saturday, he had an accident while cycling around his Malibu enclave on a newly purchased electric bike, and underwent surgery after breaking his back in several places, according to CNN.