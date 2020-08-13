Los Angeles and cities across California have been cracking down on short-term rental “party houses,” and now Airbnb is doing the same.

The home-sharing giant has for the first time filed a lawsuit against a guest who it says violated its rules against unauthorized house parties, the Los Angeles Times reported. Three people were shot and wounded at the event in Sacramento County.

Airbnb said the legal action is alleging negligence and violation of local health orders on the guest’s part, according to the Times. Airbnb removed the guest from its platform.

Large gatherings are currently prohibited in the county amid a recent surge in coronavirus cases statewide.

Airbnb and other short-term rentals have faced increasing scrutiny from local and state officials.

Earlier this week, Los Angeles cited around 650 hosts for failing to properly registering their rentals.The city also reported that thousands of others did not meet compliance requirements.

In Glendale, short-term rentals await a September vote, when the city will decide whether to ban vacation rentals where a host isn’t present and regulate home sharing. [LAT] — Sasha Jones