Open Menu

Airbnb sues booking guest over unauthorized house party

Legal action, first of its kind for home-sharing giant, follows violence at event in Sacramento County

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Aug.August 13, 2020 09:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Brian Chesky (Credit: Richard Bord/Getty Images, Airbnb, and iStock)
Brian Chesky (Credit: Richard Bord/Getty Images, Airbnb, and iStock)

Los Angeles and cities across California have been cracking down on short-term rental “party houses,” and now Airbnb is doing the same.

The home-sharing giant has for the first time filed a lawsuit against a guest who it says violated its rules against unauthorized house parties, the Los Angeles Times reported. Three people were shot and wounded at the event in Sacramento County.

Airbnb said the legal action is alleging negligence and violation of local health orders on the guest’s part, according to the Times. Airbnb removed the guest from its platform.

Large gatherings are currently prohibited in the county amid a recent surge in coronavirus cases statewide.

Airbnb and other short-term rentals have faced increasing scrutiny from local and state officials.

Earlier this week, Los Angeles cited around 650 hosts for failing to properly registering their rentals.The city also reported that thousands of others did not meet compliance requirements.

In Glendale, short-term rentals await a September vote, when the city will decide whether to ban vacation rentals where a host isn’t present and regulate home sharing. [LAT]Sasha Jones

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
AirbnblawsuitsShort-Term Rentals

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Brian Chesky (Credit: Kimberly White/Getty Images)

Airbnb has thousands of unregistered listings in LA, city charges

Airbnb has thousands of unregistered listings in LA, city charges
Clare Bronfman and 8517 Franklin Avenue (Patrick McMullan/Getty, Zillow)

Heiress and sex cult financier sues over West Hollywood swimming pool

Heiress and sex cult financier sues over West Hollywood swimming pool
NAR CEO Bob Goldberg (iStock)

NAR pockets win in resi listings antitrust case

NAR pockets win in resi listings antitrust case
712 Olive St. (Credit: Google Maps)

Lawsuits force Atlas Capital’s DTLA project to chart new path

Lawsuits force Atlas Capital’s DTLA project to chart new path
6100 Wilshire Blvd. (Credit: Google Maps)

Hakim family siphoned rent money instead of paying full mortgage on Onyx Tower: lawsuit

Hakim family siphoned rent money instead of paying full mortgage on Onyx Tower: lawsuit
Kevin Garnett and his Malibu property (Credit: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images, and Hilton & Hyland)

Kevin Garnett out of bounds with nonpayment on mansion work, lawsuit alleges

Kevin Garnett out of bounds with nonpayment on mansion work, lawsuit alleges
Councilmember Mike Bonin and the Ellison (Credit: Google Maps)

Venice landlord says city is using the coronavirus pandemic to settle a score

Venice landlord says city is using the coronavirus pandemic to settle a score
Steve Ballmer purchases The Forum for $400 m.

Ballmer buys Forum for $400M

Ballmer buys Forum for $400M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.