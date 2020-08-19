Open Menu

Mack and AECOM reveal details for 51-story DTLA tower

The 536-unit high-rise is part of proposed 2-tower “urban village”

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Aug.August 19, 2020 11:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Mack Real Estate Chairman Paul Keller and renderings of the project (Credit: CallisonRTKL)
Mack Real Estate Development and AECOM Capital revealed design details for their 536-unit residential tower project in Downtown Los Angeles.

The 51-story development will rise at the corner of 11th and Olive streets, and is part of the $1 billion, 1,200-unit “urban village” the duo is planning. The developers, who filed project plans in May 2018, presented their latest design of the 51-story tower at a recent meeting of the City Council’s Planning and Land Use Management Committee, according to Urbanize. The committee hearing means the massive project is still in its early stages.

The tower is one of two the joint venture intends to build for the project; the other is a 60-story, 713-unit construction that will include 11,000 square feet of retail space. That tower would rise across the street.

Combined, the “urban village” is among the largest development projects in the works in the city.

The 51-story tower will have about 4,200 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. The residential units are a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units.

Architecture firm CallisonRTKL designed a podium-style structure at the base and the tower rising above that. The podium will include a roof as an amenity deck, a common feature among recent tower projects in downtown. Smaller terraces are planned farther up the tower. [Urbanize]Dennis Lynch

Downtown Los Angeles

