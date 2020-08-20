Two weeks after threatening to cut power and water to so-called party houses, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has made an example out of some high-profile social media stars.

Garcetti ordered the utilities shut on a Hollywood Hills mansion home to several TikTok stars, including Bryce Hall, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hall has around 12.9 million followers on the app.

Garcetti’s party house measure, announced earlier this month, is designed to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Police said the house on Appian Way hosted at least two large gatherings in recent weeks. The mayor’s directive allows police to request the utilities be cut to a property if they respond to a party there.

It’s become a trend for notable TikTok influencers to shack up together in large homes in the L.A. area. Hall is part of a collective called Sway House.

Another home connected to the group has also received complaints from neighbors about parties and unruly behavior. Police say the group also hosted a large party in Encino on Friday night.

A spokesperson for City Attorney Mike Feuer said the office is reviewing information from an investigation to determine potential charges against the owner of the Appian Way house, Frangipani Properties, according to the Times.

L.A. officials said the city has considered cutting power to at least two other houses for hosting large parties. Police issued citations for noisy gatherings at 13 homes last weekend. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch